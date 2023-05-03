Chiefs’ Mahomes, Kelce To Face Warriors’ Curry, Thompson In ‘The Match’

Videos by OutKick

The 2023 version of “The Match” pits intra-sport teammates against one another. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to face Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors.

Both Mahomes and Kelce have played in the event before. Kelce and Thompson will make their debuts.

Mahomes returns to the Match for the second consecutive year. Last summer, he and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost to future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Curry played in the match alongside Peyton Manning in 2020 but the pair lost to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Pitting NFL stars against NBA stars is an interesting strategy and probably a good one. It’s tough to come up with hooks year after year, and this is a strong choice.

However, I’m personally not looking forward to more Travis Kelce. I hate to be the party-pooper here, but I’ve had about enough of him.

From his overly exuberant postgame interviews in the playoffs to hosting Saturday Night Live to throwing out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game, we’ve been oversaturated.

Plus, when you add in the podcast he does with brother Jason Kelce and the crazy coverage of their mother, Donna, during Super Bowl week … I can do without the Kelces for a bit.

I thought I’d get to wait until September, but here we are. On June 29, we thrust Kelce back into the spotlight when he and Mahomes face Curry and Thompson in “The Match.”

Fun.