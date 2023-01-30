Travis Kelce Clowns ‘Burrowhead’, Cincinnati Mayor With Incredible Postgame Smack-Talk

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs buried the “Burrowhead” talk.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

Enduring all the Burrowhead trash talk after losing to the Bengals last year in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs wanted to welcome back Cincy to Arrowhead Stadium and win with a vengeance.

After Harrison Butker booted the game-winning 45-yard field goal, Mahomes and Kelce went off —delivering an incredible postgame interview that stomped all over their opponent’s grave.

“WOOOO! Burrowhead, my ass!” Kelce shouted, intercepting Mahomes’ postgame interview.

“Burrowhead, my ass, it’s Mahomes’s house,” screams Travis Kelce. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2023

Kelce also gave the Kansas City mayor a shout-out on the ceremony stage after he got cocky all week and delivered a cringe-worthy guarantee that the Bengals would walk away from “Burrowhead” with a win — banking on Burrow’s 3-0 record against KC heading into Sunday.

“Know your role and shut yo’ mouth, ya Jabroni,” Kelce added.

"KNOW YOUR ROLE AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH, YOU JABRONI!"



Kelce to Cincinnati Mayor 🤣



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xqh9pEddEP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2023

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

Andy Reid will face off against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Travis Kelce will also be facing his brother Jason Kelce in the game.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)