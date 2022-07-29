Charles Being Charles: Funny Moments From Clay Travis’ Exclusive Interview with Chuck

Charles Barkley loves beer. He’s like the rest of us overweight, hack golfers who don’t waste time with water on a golf course when he can slam a few beers, have a good time, laugh and enjoy life.

Thursday, Chuck was in Bedminster, New Jersey, to take part in the LIV Tour stop at Trump National Golf Club where it was hot and OutKick founder Clay Travis wanted to know how Barkley was staying hydrated out there.

“I was trying to drink like one bottle [of water] every three holes, but thank God I finally found some beer. And that was so much better than water,” Chuck explained while channeling his inner John Daly, who famously crushed 21 cigs, 12 Diet Cokes, six packs of M&Ms and zero water during a PGA Tour round.

“No matter how cold water is, it is not nearly as good as a cold beer,” Barkley added.

This is why you’re not canceling Charles Barkley no matter which side of the political spectrum you’re on or what political stance the guy might take during rocket-fueled political times.

At the end of the day, drinking beer, enjoying life, and having an I don’t give a s–t what you think about me attitude wins out.

That brings us to Barkley’s lesson on being famous and dealing with people that try to cancel him.

“Being famous is like being the homecoming queen. All the ugly girls hate you,” Chuck deadpanned. “For no reason other than you’re the homecoming queen.”

“When you’re on television, radio, whatever, people believe what you say. You can be full of crap all you want to but people believe what you say. Whether you’re right or wrong, I believe it’s important that you’re a straight shooter.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I’ve been successful. I’m not trying to get people to call into my radio show. I’m not trying to get people to go on the Internet. I try to be fair and honest. I think that’s really important.”

Sticking with that honesty theme, Clay asked Charles about what life would’ve been like for him in Bessemer, Alabama if he were 5’10 and not 6’5 back in high school.

“I’d be saying ‘Hey, welcome to McDonald’s, can I help you please?'” Barkley told Clay. “I’d be saying, ‘Hey, welcome to Costco, all the toilet paper is over here, the paper towels are over here.”

Charles, what about that idea you once had about running for Governor of Alabama?

“Then I found out what the governor made,” Chuck quipped. “The governor made the equivalent of five blackjack hands for me. I’d be broke after one night in the casino, so I was like, yeah this isn’t going to work for me.”

And with that, Charles was off to do whatever Charles does on a Thursday night in New Jersey. Let’s be honest, he probably grabbed a beer (not water), maybe a cigar, and held court with a variety of famous people and regular Joes whose day job is to tell us where to find the toilet paper at Costco.

Watch the full interview here: