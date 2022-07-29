Charles Barkley Says Kyler Murray Should Just Study More: OutKick Exclusive

Charles Barkley has some advice for Kyler Murray, and it’s something Dr. J told him years ago …

Sometimes, you have to look in the mirror.

“I was really upset about an article,'” remembered Barkley, who was speaking to Clay Travis during a post-round interview following Thursday’s LIV Pro-Am.

“(Dr. J) said, ‘OK, let’s take a step back … Is the article true?’ He said, ‘If you’re going to be successful … sometimes criticisms are fair.’ He said to me, before I get mad, the first question should be, ‘Is that true?’

“The point I’m making about Kyler Murray … hey man, look in the mirror. They’re paying me $200 million to study. Do I not study enough? Clearly you don’t.”

Murray’s contract has been at the forefront of discussion ever since details leaked that the Cardinals included an “independent study” clause in it requiring Murray to participate in four hours of study every game week.

Some thought the clause was demeaning, others believed it was fair for the investment Arizona was making in the young quarterback.

The Cardinals eventually folded late Thursday, announcing that they’d removed the clause from the contract “after seeing the distraction it created.”

“Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as its ever been,” the statement from the team read. “Nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

Kyler Murray. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Murray himself even reportedly held a meeting earlier in the week to discuss the clause.

As Barkley said, though, perhaps Kyler would have been better off taking a step back and using the entire ordeal as a learning experience.

“Sometimes you have to look yourself in the mirror and say, that’s a fair criticism, I can do better,” he added.

Watch the full interview here: