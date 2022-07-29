Arizona Cardinals Get Bullied Into Removing Kyler Murray’s ‘Homework’ Contract Clause

With the strength of a GoFundMe campaign, online critics and the general sports media united to bully the Arizona Cardinals into removing its controversial ‘homework clause’ from Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million contract extension.
News of the contract update was relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Arizona’s clause “requires [Kyler] to study film a minimum of four hours per week so he can collect all his money,” wrote OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero.
Salguero noted that Murray spoke out to defend himself, calling the four-hour study clause “almost a joke.”
Arizona folded to the backlash just days after news of the clause first broke.
Murray reportedly held a meeting with the team on Wednesday to discuss the implications of the film-study requirement, which many considered as a demeaning standard to set, while others saw it as a no-brainer for a $230 million investment.
Arizona issued a statement on the change: “After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”
