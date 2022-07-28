Clay Travis Tees It Up With Brooks Koepka, Pat Perez In LIV Golf Pro-Am

Clay Travis got to experience something on Thursday that very few people have been afforded the opportunity to, and that’s play in a LIV Golf Pro-Am.

After attending the star-studded pre-tournament party on Wednesday night in New York City, Travis teed it up at Trump Bedminster on Thursday afternoon alongside four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and three-time PGA Tour winner Pat Perez.

It was as laid-back of a round of golf as there can be with two very successful professional golfers, so much so that Travis, Koepka, and Perez were able to joke about seeing former President Donald Trump without a tie on for the very first time.

Travis was also able to ask the very important question of whether or not he was the worst player Koepka and Perez had ever played a pro-am with.

“No, no, not even close,” Koepka joked, to which Perez confirmed Koepka’s statement, saying “sadly enough, no.”

One of the biggest things that makes LIV Golf different than anything else we’ve ever seen in professional golf is tournaments being played over the course of just 54 holes instead of the traditional 72.

On top of that, each tournament round is a shotgun start, which means no waiting around for tee times and no six-and-a-half hour rounds like we saw at The Open at St. Andrews earlier this month.

Travis asked Koepka what makes LIV Golf different, and time was the first thing he mentioned.

“It’s quicker, number one, and number two, it’s about the speed of things,” Koepka explained. “We’re done [faster]. Like yesterday, I couldn’t have been out here more than four hours, you’ve got more time with your family.”

Travis also brought up his kids and the younger generation that may be intimidated by the game of golf. With LIV Golf events being streamed directly on YouTube, that in itself is growing the game.

“Everybody wants to talk about growing the game, but to grow the game you have to reach out to this younger generation and making it fun,” Koepka explained. “It’s quicker, everything with their own TV (YouTube) everything reaches out to that younger generation.”

“My kids don’t watch traditional television,” Travis said to Koepka who agreed that “that’s how that younger generation is.”

There was plenty of chirping going on between Travis, Koepka, and Perez, but the biggest shot may have come from LIV CEO and two-time major champion Greg Norman who compared Travis’ golf swing to his grandmother’s.