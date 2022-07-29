Charles Barkley Makes Decision On Potentially Joining LIV Golf

Charles Barkley isn’t joining LIV Golf.

There has been some serious chatter about Barkley, who recently sat down for an interview with Clay Travis, joining the Saudi-backed organization in a broadcasting role, and he recently met with Greg Norman about a potential opportunity.

However, it sounds like Barkley isn’t ready to walk away from TNT and “Inside the NBA.”

Charles Barkley won’t join LIV Golf. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

“No, they haven’t offered me anything. My number one priority is Turner, and I’m not gonna keep Turner in limbo. So that’s my priority. They’ve given me everything I have,” the legendary NBA player told Golfweek during the LIV Tour pro-am Thursday.

Charles Barkley won’t join LIV Golf after speculation. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Well, it sounds like that’s the ballgame, folks. Despite all the speculation that LIV Golf might be able to pull off an incredible coup by securing Barkley, it’s not going to happen.

At the very least, he’s talking like it’s not going to happen. Life is fluid, and things can always change. However, for the time being he made it clear Turner is his “priority.”

That means he’s sticking around at “Inside the NBA.”

Charles Barkley makes decision on LIV Golf. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The people running the show at TNT and “Inside the NBA” should be breathing huge sighs of relief. If Barkley had jumped the ship for LIV, the product at “Inside the NBA” would have absolutely tanked.

He carries that show on his shoulders, and I’m not sure how it could have survived without him.

Will Charles Barkley eventually join LIV Golf? (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Fortunately, for Turner it sounds like that’s no longer a decision they have to worry about.

Watch the full interview here: