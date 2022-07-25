Charles Barkley Issues Ultimatum To LIV Golf, Reveals The Salary It Would Take Him To Join

Charles Barkley’s patience with LIV Golf appears to be wearing a bit thin.

During an appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’ on Monday the NBA legend issued an ultimatum to the Saudi-backed circuit. He made it clear that he’s going to need an offer on the table much sooner rather than later.

Barkley is set to play in the LIV Golf pro-am at Trump Bedminster on Thursday. If there isn’t an offer made by that afternoon then he’s out.

“I’m gonna give them a deadline. The deadline is gonna be Thursday. I’m playing at the Pro-Am Thursday,” Barkley told Patrick.

“I’m not gonna keep TNT in limbo. I don’t think it’s fair to them. They’ve gotten plenty of play out of me coming to play out there Thursday. I’m not just gonna be no show pony. Don’t be wasting my time. I’m not gonna waste y’all time. When I leave New Jersey Thursday night, when I leave the golf course, if I don’t have an offer, it’s over.”

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV, flew to Barkley last week to take him to dinner and discuss a possible analyst role with LIV Golf. The two reportedly had a “really good conversation,” but Barkley made it clear on Monday that he had not been offered a contract.

The ultimatum wasn’t the only thing Barkley shared during his discussion with Patrick. Chuck also revealed how much money he makes right now and what type of figure it would take him to leave TNT to join LIV Golf.

Patrick guessed that Barkley makes around $20 million per year with both his TNT contract and various endorsement deals. Barkley admitted that $20 million was right before explaining he’d like LIV Golf to triple that number.

“If they triple it, your first question should be, ‘Charles, where we celebrating at tonight?’” Barkley joked with Patrick.

Barkley would likely lose some of his endorsement deals if he signed on with the Saudi-backed tour, but if LIV was able to triple his salary then those endorsement deals wouldn’t sting too much.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris