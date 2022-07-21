Charles Barkley Has ‘Really Good Conversation’ Over Dinner With Greg Norman About Possible LIV Golf Move

Last week we learned that LIV Golf had circled Charles Barkley’s name for a potential broadcasting role with the Saudi-backed circuit. The NBA legend said he’d be meeting with LIV Golf soon, and it turns out that meeting took place on Wednesday night over dinner.

‘The Next Round’ radio show was the first to break the initial news about LIV Golf’s interest in Barkley. On Thursday morning, co-host Lance Taylor shared the latest update about the situation explaining that LIV CEO Greg Norman flew into town to have dinner with Barkley on Wednesday night.

“When we were out with him on Tuesday night, he said ‘Greg Norman is flying in tomorrow, we’re going to have dinner and discuss a couple things,'” Taylor explained to listeners.

“We met him after his dinner last night and said they had a really good conversation and Greg invited him to play in their pro-am at Trump’s course in New Jersey in two weeks, and he’s accepted.”

Taylor emphasized that he has no idea if Barkley is going to take an offer with LIV Golf or not, but this is a huge development as rumors and reports swirl about Chuck possibly making the move over.

LIV Golf’s next event is set for July 29-31 at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

While discussions with Barkley continue, LIV Golf made a major splash earlier this week as it was reported David Feherty has left NBC to join the breakaway tour as an analyst.

Arlo White, the voice of the Premier League in the United States for almost a decade, was on the call for the first two LIV Golf events.