Charles Barkley To Meet With LIV Golf To Talk About A Possible Role

LIV Golf has certainly created some rather sizable waves in the golf world. Anyone that’s tuned into the streams of the first two events on the Saudi-backed circuit would agree that the presentation, at the very least, is fine, but is missing something from a broadcaster’s perspective.

That perception may change, however, based on the fact that LIV Golf has circled Charles Barkley’s name to possibly fill a role.

Barkley recently joined ‘The Next Round’ radio show and co-host Ryan Brown put him on the spot. Brown explained that he’s heard rumors that LIV Golf was coming after Barkley as “a face of their media.”

The Hall of Famer confirmed that he is going to meet with LIV Golf.

“I’m going to meet with LIV,” Barkley said. “They called me and asked me if I’d meet with them and I said yes. Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available.”

“So, to answer your question, 100% yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.”

Arlo White, the voice of the Premier League in the United States for almost a decade, has joined former PGA Tour player Jerry Foltz on the call for the first two LIV Golf events.

Barkley is of course one of the most recognizable names in all of media. Adding him to the fold, especially as LIV Golf is attempting to make its mark with American golf fans, would be a win for the PGA Tour’s new rival.

Earlier this year, Barkley revealed that he’d be 61 years old if he finishes out his current contract with TNT. He’ll turn 60 years old in February.