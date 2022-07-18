David Feherty Bolts From NBC To Join LIV Golf As An Analyst; Why That’s A Win For The Saudi-Backed Circuit

While LIV Golf has acquired the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka the Saudi-backed circuit’s latest acquisition could be its biggest, and he’s not even a player.
Former professional golfer turned well-known analyst David Feherty has parted ways with NBC and is joining LIV Golf, according to the New York Post. The report comes less than 24 hours after Feherty was on the call for NBC during the final round action of The Open at St. Andrews.
The 63-year-old worked with CBS for over 20 years before spending the last seven years with NBC and the Golf Channel.
With LIV Golf’s full roster of players still taking shape, it’s looking for every avenue possible to add fans. Hiring one of the most well-known and beloved golf analysts of all time will certainly help that cause. This is undoubtedly a huge win for LIV Golf.
LIV GOLF REPORTEDLY TARGETING CAM SMITH AFTER OPEN CHAMP GIVES AWKWARD ANSWER WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMORS
Feherty joining the team at LIV Golf could be the start of an extremely talented and funny broadcast team.
Last week, Charles Barkley confirmed that he is going to meet with LIV Golf about a possible role as well.
“I’m going to meet with LIV,” Barkley said. “They called me and asked me if I’d meet with them and I said yes. Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available.”
LIV Golf has six more events left on the calendar in 2022 with the next tournament set for July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.
I looked at the LIV calendar today and interestingly they are playing at Trump courses quite a bit. After the PGA moved some events from anything with his name, you have to think that was an intentional move by LIV.
Who??
Blatantly obvious that the main (only?) strategy for the PGA is to throw a ton of money at journalists/reporters/bloggers to attack LIV participants. Follow the money. See who is on the PGA payroll and who has seen increases over the past 6 months.