Budweiser Brings In Ken Griffey Jr. As Brand Looks To Dig Out Of Bud Light Hole

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser are bringing in the big guns as they try to dig out of their current Bud Light hole.

Ahead of Father’s Day, the beer chain released its newest commercial on YouTube Monday afternoon, featuring a pair of sluggers who go by Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.

Ever heard of ’em?

The 30-second ad features both father and son as they sit on the couch with some Bud (the beer, not the weed) as highlights from both careers play throughout.

It’s the first video Budweiser has posted on its official YouTube page since April’s disastrous Shared Spirit commercial that came in the wake of the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

Budweiser feeling the Bud Light impact

Look, it’s a fine commercial. Frankly, I don’t have a problem with it. Any time I can catch some vintage Ken Griffey Jr. highlights on my TV, I won’t complain.

But, with anything related to Bud Light or Anheuser-Busch nowadays, it’s obviously gonna get broken down like the Zapruder film. That’s just the way it goes when you’re in so deep that literally nobody is buying your beer anymore.

And, right on cue, the comments are BRUTAL. Props to Budweiser for leaving them open, though. Credit where credit is due.

Obviously there are more, but I don’t feel like cutting and pasting forever. You get the gist.

It’s been just an awful two months for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, and it’s clear at this point all the AB products are feeling the impact.

Sales are down across the board, AB stock is a plunging by the minute, and Bud Light — and Budweiser, frankly — were left largely untouched over the Memorial Day weekend.

While this is the first official ad posted to Budweiser’s account in months, it’s not the first commercial. Late last month, the beer giant teamed up with Harley-Davidson to launch a special can ahead of Memorial Day.

Not-so-shockingly, that little outreach effort didn’t go over great with the masses, either.

All that being said, this is still a fine ad. I get it, and it’s cool to see the Griffeys together on a couch with cool highlights overlaying the entire thing.

It just may be a while until Budweiser, Bud Light and any Anheuser-Busch product can release something to the world without getting torched for pandering.

But hey, at least this was better than the Chicken Fried commercial.