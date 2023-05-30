Bud Light Sits Untouched In Stores Over Memorial Day Weekend

Videos by OutKick
People sucking down cold beers over Memorial Day weekend didn’t seem to have much interest in Bud Light.
BL has been facing intense pressure and scrutiny ever since the company made the mind-boggling decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.
At this point, ordering a Bud Light is tantamount to treason in the eyes of many people. You just can’t do it, and people partying during MDW definitely didn’t seem to have any interest at all in bringing Bud Light to different festivities.
The Daily Caller shared a photo that really set the tone. There was enough Bud Light to get a small town drunk, but it sat untouched gathering dust while other options were picked clean.
However, the tweet from the Caller was far from the only example. There were plenty of examples floating around social media of Bud Light not being moved for the holiday weekend.
Michigan pic.twitter.com/Z128tWRCza— Michigander_13 (@13Michigander) May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023
Bud Light continues to get lit up.
The latest sales data indicates Bud Light sales are down nearly 30% compared to a year ago. That’s not just bad.
It’s a disaster nobody could have envisioned before the Dylan Mulvaney disaster. You can spend decades building a brand and destroy it with one Instagram promo.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
OutKick’s Anthony Farris also had his own experience confirming all the photos going viral. He attended three MDW parties (what a weekend!), and didn’t see a single Bud Light at any of them.
While I definitely didn’t hit up a trio of parties (shoutout to growing old), I also didn’t see a single Bud Light in any of my Bud Light ventures.
People are simply choosing beer brands that don’t inject woke politics into their alcohol selections. Pretty simple.
As for BL, we’ll see if the company ever recovers, but the lack of Memorial Day weekend sales tells you everything you need to know. Nobody could have envisioned it a year ago, but here we are. Go woke, go broke!