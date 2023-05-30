Bud Light Sits Untouched In Stores Over Memorial Day Weekend

Videos by OutKick

People sucking down cold beers over Memorial Day weekend didn’t seem to have much interest in Bud Light.

BL has been facing intense pressure and scrutiny ever since the company made the mind-boggling decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

At this point, ordering a Bud Light is tantamount to treason in the eyes of many people. You just can’t do it, and people partying during MDW definitely didn’t seem to have any interest at all in bringing Bud Light to different festivities.

The Daily Caller shared a photo that really set the tone. There was enough Bud Light to get a small town drunk, but it sat untouched gathering dust while other options were picked clean.

If you’re doing what we’re doing today — drinking ice colds and grilling with your friends and family with an American flag nearby — do us a solid and share a pic of your local beer aisle … pic.twitter.com/9l0jVchfgl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2023

However, the tweet from the Caller was far from the only example. There were plenty of examples floating around social media of Bud Light not being moved for the holiday weekend.

Bud Light selling for FREE!



I went to my local Albertsons in Las Vegas yesterday & they’re selling it for only $9.97 with the Albertsons digital coupon along with a rebate for up to $15!



Despite being offered up for free, the Bud Light remained fully stocked. Go woke, go broke. pic.twitter.com/GA9ImAyvMk — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 29, 2023

An 18 pack of Bud Light is now selling for $2.99. The desperation is real. pic.twitter.com/Sb0N5XIdHJ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 28, 2023

Bud Light continues to get lit up.

The latest sales data indicates Bud Light sales are down nearly 30% compared to a year ago. That’s not just bad.

It’s a disaster nobody could have envisioned before the Dylan Mulvaney disaster. You can spend decades building a brand and destroy it with one Instagram promo.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Bud Light continues to get torched after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

OutKick’s Anthony Farris also had his own experience confirming all the photos going viral. He attended three MDW parties (what a weekend!), and didn’t see a single Bud Light at any of them.

While I definitely didn’t hit up a trio of parties (shoutout to growing old), I also didn’t see a single Bud Light in any of my Bud Light ventures.

People are simply choosing beer brands that don’t inject woke politics into their alcohol selections. Pretty simple.

Bud Light sits untouched for Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

As for BL, we’ll see if the company ever recovers, but the lack of Memorial Day weekend sales tells you everything you need to know. Nobody could have envisioned it a year ago, but here we are. Go woke, go broke!