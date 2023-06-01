Bud Light Exec Who Oversaw Mulvaney Disaster Can’t Talk About It

Videos by OutKick

The woman believed to be behind Bud Light’s decision to partner with transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney reportedly can’t talk about the fiasco.

Bud Light Head of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, made it her mission to combat Bud Light’s “fratty” image and “out-of-touch humor.” This effectively caused a marketing nightmare that will be taught in business classes the world over until the sun explodes.

Holy shit, Bud Light’s head of marketing — who probably doesn’t even drink beer — says she had to rescue Bud Light’s brand from its frat guy party image by paying chicks with dicks to be more inclusive. pic.twitter.com/jsIzrVE2iw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2023

The embattled VP — who is on a leave of absence — was spotted in New York, not far from her $8 million apartment near Central Park.

The Daily Mail reports that they approached Heinerscheid and asked her about claims that she did not know about the ill-fated Mulvaney campaign.

She said nothing, but a friend she was with did.

“She’s not supposed to talk about it, she can’t,” the friend said, per The Daily Mail.

Bud Light is one of several companies facing consumer boycotts over their increasingly woke decisions.

Bud Light VP is Probably Pumped She Can’t Talk About Her Part In One Of History’s Biggest Marketing Disasters

They didn’t elaborate on whether Heinerscheid’s silence was because of an NDA or something or if Heinerscheid simply preferred not to discuss her role in the fiasco.

If an NDA is preventing her from talking about it, I’d be willing to bet no one has ever been happier to be under such an agreement.

Even if she is allowed to talk about the situation, you have to assume Heinerscheid isn’t going to jump at the chance to discuss how partnering with Mulvaney caused the company so much of a headache that they’re giving away beer

They are literally giving Bud Light away now. https://t.co/GezLssFMIq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 24, 2023

The last time she spoke publicly was the interview in which she discussed her goals for the Bud Light brand. That just put fuel on the fire. It lent credibility to the idea that the brand had steered into wokeness and put the consumer boycott into overdrive.

What followed was a massive boycott of Bud Light that has hit both the brand and parent company, Anheuser-Busch, hard.

Heinerscheid wasn’t the only one to go on leave. Her boss, Daniel Blake, did the same.

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support. Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence,” Anheuser-Busch told the WSJ in April.

Bud Light is a complete mess right now. Worse yet, it was a completely avoidable mess. That’s something other companies will surely learn from.

Alright, maybe not Target…

…or the Dodgers…

…or PetSmart…

