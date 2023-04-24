Second Anheuser-Busch Official Takes Leave Of Absence After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

The fallout from Bud Light teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney continues.

The popular beer brand under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella has been taking nonstop fire after it decided to team up with the transgender activist. Mulvaney is infamous for seemingly enjoying mocking women while behaving like a little girl.

Bud Light continues to see fallout from teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Unsurprisingly, the average Bud Light customer didn’t seem impressed at all. Bud Light’s vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid already took a leave of absence, and her boss has now done the same. Daniel Blake, the man responsible for marketing Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands, has now also taken a leave of absence following the disaster, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support. Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence,” Anheuser-Busch told the WSJ.

The fallout from the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney disaster isn’t over.

The amount of damage that has been left in the wake of Bud Light’s decision to team up with Mulvaney is nothing short of staggering.

Bud Light sales have taken a hit, the stock took a dip that it has mostly recovered, CEO Brendan Whitworth had to release a statement and now two individuals involved are taking leave of absences.

While backlash from the right against major corporations rarely works, it definitely appears to be having an impact this time around.

People don’t want woke nonsense.

The reaction to Bud Light boils down to one simple thing: people don’t want woke politics injected into their beer. It’s that simple.

The average Bud Light drinker just wants a cold one after a hard day of work. How did Anheuser-Busch not know that?

It’s unbelievably simple. Instead of leaning into its core customer base, Alissa Heinerscheid openly talked about eliminating the frat culture persona around the beer brand. Who did she think was buying Bud Light?

It’s a beer for the average dude who loves America and sports. Instead of embracing that mentality like the brand has for years, it went woke by working with Dylan Mulvaney. Customers revolted and there’s now a price to pay.

Backlash against Bud Light continues. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Go woke, go broke. It’s a tale as old as time and one Anheuser-Busch is experiencing in the worst of ways.