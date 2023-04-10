Bud Light Exec Openly Admits To Erasing Beer’s ‘Frat Guy’ Image In Favor Of Inclusivity, Promoting Dylan Mulvaney

Videos by OutKick
Men now represent the opposite of Bud Light’s target audience, says the company’s VP of marketing.
In a shocking admission, a recent interview on the “Make Yourself At Home” podcast shows Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, stating that the brand’s focus is to no longer cater to “frat guys” to promote inclusivity.
Bud Light Exec Promotes Radical Re-Brand
The VP made it abundantly clear that her first objective as head of marketing was to radically re-brand the Bud Light demographic. As part of Bud Light’s push for inclusivity, the brand is featuring female caricature Dylan Mulvaney as the new face of their target audience.
What a sad year for beer.
WATCH:
The VP said:
I’m a businesswoman. I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was this brand is in decline. It’s been in decline for a really long time. And if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light. So I had this super clear mandate. It’s like we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand.
What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation. Is it sort of the heart of evolution? You’ve got to see people who reflect you in the work. And we had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of frosty, kind of out of touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.
Mulvaney Over Men
Now, the “first female to lead the largest beer brand in the industry” may have set back a generation of female marketers from ever reaching that job at a beer company.
Rather than owning up to the total marketing misfire, the out-of-touch Bud Light exec is all in on alienating men … or at least men that don’t behave as Dylan Mulvaney does.
To remind proud beer drinks and sane people of a bygone era where dudes could be dudes, OutKick founder Clay Travis shared the “Coors Light Twins” commercial … the peak of beer marketing.
ENJOY:
As Bud Light and Nike’s new star pupil, Mulvaney has received backlash — from all sides of the political aisle — for flaunting an exaggerated image of women. Even the classic Coors ads included more women in their videos than Bud’s new marketing approach.
In Heinerscheid’s view, the future of beer should embody identity politics, and the traditional man’s image should be considered outdated.
Needless to say, Heinerscheid’s approach continues to flop as the brand continues to stay silent on social media since the Mulvaney campaign backfired.
What Mulvaney and Gordon don’t understand as sub-par marketers is that letting men be those Neanderthals from the Coors commercial breeds a better culture within men’s circles than the always-posturing soy boys that don’t know how to shut up and have a good time.
It’s unfathomable how this She-E-O is completely detached from “market research.” Even with an Ivy League education, Gordon couldn’t look at the Coors commercial, copy + paste the idea into a new skin and make tons of money.
In the end, Bud Light will hemorrhage customers from this marketing stunt, and men’s images will continue to go down the crapper in a socially and morally bankrupt nation.
Time for a drink.
‘if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.’
When political activism trumps economic reality!
Your product isn’t failing because not enough transvestites and their ’empowered’ millennial female college activist posse aren’t drinking your product, it’s because they are using products for their tastes. When the narrow target clickbait ads lose their sensationalism very quickly, the consumer is still left with a product they don’t want.
YOU will be left with an association with hard left activism and a warehouse full of ‘fidget spinners’ with use by dates!
Go woke, go broke!