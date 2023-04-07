Caitlyn Jenner Rips ‘Woke’ Nike For Dylan Mulvaney Collaboration

Videos by OutKick

Caitlyn Jenner is not impressed with Nike working with Dylan Mulvaney.

The popular apparel brand is under fire after it teamed up with the transgender activist – a biological male – to promote sports bras and leggings.

Despite the fact Dylan Mulvaney literally has no need for a bra, Nike still decided they were a great choice to be a brand ambassador.

Jenner ripped Nike for going “woke” in a viral tweet. The former Olympian tweeted, “We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage. https://t.co/VJoLCvTyBt — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 6, 2023

Jenner, the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, further called out the “RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA.”

“The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA,” Jenner followed up with a second tweet.

EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?! https://t.co/iRh7NNsfFa — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 6, 2023

Are we all noticing a trend when it comes to Dylan Mulvaney and companies? People aren’t impressed by a person who gets paid to make a mockery of womanhood.

Bud Light teamed up with Mulvaney for a promo that at best can be described as very stupid and at worst can be described as wildly offensive to women.

Mulvaney pretended (or actually is?) to be clueless about what March Madness is. Does any adult woman in America really not know what college basketball is? Likely not, but Mulvaney’s idea of a woman is beyond parody.

The Bud Light decision, which Anheuser-Busch won’t defend to OutKick, sparked massive outrage. Kid Rock, John Rich, Travis Tritt, Nick Adams and many others made it clear they were done with the beer brand.

Country music icons @JohnRich and @TravisTritt are DONE with Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch after the beer company partnered with transgender Dylan Mulvaney – who gets paid to mock women.



Go woke, go broke! https://t.co/ARiZE5oSPt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2023

Now, Nike has decided to follow the same path, and as expected, people are not happy. Can someone explain how a person without female breasts needs a sports bra? How does that make sense? Seriously, can someone from Nike explain that to all of us who are very curious.

The answer is the company can’t and everyone knows it. The question now is whether or not it will double down like Anheuser-Busch did.

Dylan Mulvaney’s recent collaborations have sparked outrage. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on this insanity as we have them. With Bud Light and Nike already all in, it’s likely more companies will follow.