PetSmart Is Getting The Bud Light Treatment Over Its ‘Pride’ Dog Bikini To Celebrate ‘Inclusion’ & Relationship With Radical Org

OMG, how brave of PetSmart!

The pet store chain is catching the wrath of the Bud Light backlash as it attempts to sucker the wokes into buying “Pride” bikinis for their dogs and other rainbow goods in an attempt to stay on the good side of the alphabet mafia.

Yes, PetSmart has been doing this stuff since 2019. Yes, other companies have been slapping rainbow flags on everything they can think of for years. And yes, there is now a huge segment of the United States consumer base that is sick of it all and now they’re telling the companies their own feelings to the tune of smashing Target’s stock to the tune of its longest losing streak in 23 years.

Target was down another 2% in early trading Thursday and analysts at JP Morgan downgraded the stock. Surely the Bud Light thing that started on April 1 has cooled off, right? As of May 30, sales of the beer were down 30% compared to 2022.

Now PetSmart wants in on that action.

For $12.99, PetSmart will outfit your dog for the month of June — and maybe longer, depending on how long it takes your inclusive dog to shred the bikini to pieces — in a “Pride” two-piece.

“Provide your furry friend with a fun bathing suit for summer while also reaffirming your belief in unconditional love with this You Are Loved Pride Bikini. This bikini features all the colors of the rainbow, slips on and off easily while offering a comfortable fit, and celebrates inclusion in a fun and fashionable way. Only at PetSmart,” PetSmart writes in its product description.

Ah, but there’s more.

“PetSmart believes that all people should be valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. We’re proud to support organizations like GLSEN that are supporting youth and educators to advance a culture of inclusion. To learn more, visit glsen.org,” the company added.

IF GLSEN sounds familiar, it’s the same organization that came under scrutiny for its association with Target. Fox News Digital says it uncovered details on how GLSEN “calls for gender ideology to be integrated into all classes, even math.”

Wait, in math?

Fox News Digital further reports GLSEN “provides educators instructions on how they can make math ‘more inclusive of trans and non-binary identities’ by including ‘they/them’ pronouns in word problems.”

And then there’s the trans teacher Lewis Maday-Travis, who is spotlighted on the GLSEN website. Maday-Travis has spent the last three years telling the teaching community about “the need for gender inclusivity in biology and other science classes.”

For GLSEN, Maday-Travis wrote the piece titled, “6 Ways I Make My Science Class LGBTQ-Inclusive as a Trans Teacher.”

Now let’s take a look at GLSEN’s suggested policy to schools on transgender and nonbinary students who want to play sports and take part in overnight field trips.

• “Students shall be permitted to participate in all physical education, athletics, and other extracurricular activities according to their gender identity.”

• “For overnight school trips: Students shall be allowed use of an overnight facility that corresponds with their gender identity. Transgender and nonbinary students will be consulted in the planning process, to address any potential concerns and needs for privacy.”

There you have it, a quick inside look at how these companies partner with the woke organizations and how the money flows right into the education world where activists then take GLSEN’s action policies like integration of gender ideology into all levels of schools and run with them.

Now you get to choose whether or not you want to spend a dollar with PetSmart. You make the call.