Brock Purdy’s Fiancée Gets Wild, TikTok Star Alix Earle Is Ankle-Deep In NFL Drama & Sean Payton Is Done With Russ

Videos by OutKick

We’re finally back to an NFL game night after two miserable days off, and I’ve got WAG drama out the wazoo to address before Brock Purdy stuffs the Giants into a locker. I’m talking about Alix Earle, the smokeshow TikTok star from the University of Miami that may or may not have banged Braxton Berrios while he was still with Olivia Culpo’s sister, Sophia.

How’s that for a wild ride?

Speaking of wild things, we’ll check in with Brock’s fiancée, Jenna Brandt, before tonight’s big game, and maybe say happy birthday to the chick Kliff Kingsbury jetted off to Thailand to see after being fired last year.

Like I said, a lot of NFL WAG drama.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps! During football season, Thursday is the official start of the weekend, so congrats — we made it!

Joe Biden walked into the American flag earlier today on the national stage, which was pretty much the perfect representation of where we are right now as a country. Video to follow!

I’m so damn tired of the Kelce Brothers. So tired. Just shut up. I’m begging you. We’ll discuss.

Maybe we’ll do a little gambling with Amanda Vance — the world’s No. 1 handicapper — and also check in on the blossoming Russell Wilson-Sean Payton relationship.

(It’s not).

Sound like a plan? Cool.

Grab a Pumpkinhead to annoy Joe and settle in for a Thursday class:

Let’s start strong with Joe Biden embarrassing us yet again

Sure, I could’ve started with Alix Earle or Brock Purdy and his fiancée, but I have a feeling they’re gonna have to save us after this.

Joe Biden, our fearless leader, once again put on a masterclass in being the president yesterday at the United Nations.

First, he walked on stage without the Brazilian president and then BAM, straight into their flag. Right into her.

He also had an absolute battle with his headset, and ended the meeting by once again pissing of the Brazilian president.

Really solid day at the office for Sleepy.

Awkward. Joe Biden walks on stage without the Brazilian president and almost knocks down a flag as he arrives. pic.twitter.com/nChaJB3kkX — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 20, 2023

President of Brazil gets upset after Joe Biden forgets to shake his hands on stage.



What an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/IiCenfwFP4 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 21, 2023

WATCH: Joe Biden EMBARRASSES America on the world stage AGAIN as he incoherently mumbles as he reads his remarks from his teleprompter at the UN General Assembly.



Joe Biden may just be the WORST President in American history – ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC!pic.twitter.com/UMMJUfv6J7 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 20, 2023

Brock Purdy and fiancée Jenna Brandt are coming

Whew. What a performance from Joe Biden! I assume Big C*ck Brock Purdy will do better tonight against the awful Giants. Hell, it would be hard not to.

What are we thinking? 49ers bloodbath, right? Home-opener. Best team in football (according to my power rankings!). No Saquon Barkley.

I mean, -10.5 just seems like a slam dunk. But also, I’ve been bitterly cold as of late. Just awful. Gambling is truly the worst, but also the best.

I desperately need to start the weekend strong after last week’s disaster. Let’s roll.

OK, here’s Brock Purdy and soon-to-be-wife Jenna Brandt putting on an Instagram clinic. Big fan of these two.

Sean Payton hates Russell Wilson, doesn’t he?

She doesn’t post a ton, but I feel like Jenna Brandt has a real chance here to be special. The San Francisco 49ers WAGs are the best of the best in the NFL — led by Claire Kittle — and I think we’re on the verge of a dynasty. Buckle up.

Same can’t be said down the road (?) in Denver, where the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson era is off to a flying start!

And by that, I mean the Broncos are 0-2, just blew a 21-3 lead, and Payton clearly cannot stand his QB. Don’t blame him, either.

First, he took away his parking spot and cute little cubicle. Then, he told him to stop kissing babies and focus more on learning the playbook.

Now, he’s basically telling him to HURRY THE HELL UP.

Here’s Sean Payton postgame pointing out the offense’s lack of efficiency at times pre-snap. And maybe making calls using a wristband may be in their future.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/OLEQOlfwZQ — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 18, 2023

Let’s check in with Aaron Boone and the Yankees

Serious question: does Jarrett Stidham play at some point this year? Not because Russ gets hurt, but because Payton just gets fed up and benches him?

I mean, I think there’s a real possibility it happens. Sean Payton has absolutely no ties to Russ and he’s not his guy.

I know he costs a ton of money, but it’s all make-believe in the NFL anyways. We’ll see.

Absolutely ZERO chance Russell Wilson and Aaron Boone could co-exist on the same team. You think Payton’s got a short fuse? Booney makes him look like Mike McDaniel.

Aaron Boone has been ejected from the game.



Saw that coming from a mile away. pic.twitter.com/s8VTfND6wk — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) September 20, 2023

Mail time!

Good stuff, Booney! Love a good hot mic. Combine that with a coach who may be fired next week, a terrible team, the NY media market and an umpire who won’t budge, and you have a great 30 seconds of TV.

PS: how about me working in some baseball on Sept. 21? Even I surprised myself with that one.

Mail time!

From Suz:

The last example you used has REALLY HORRIBLE PROFANITY in it. Why must you choose something so AWFUL. Did you choose this on purpose?

I’m so sick of having to read F WORD and OTHER PROFANITY everywhere, as it just isn’t neccessary. I know in sports, athletes cuss alot, but you don’t have to be gratuitious with in in your stories. SICK!

At least put a PROFANITY WARNING at the top of the story.

Thanks, Suz!

She’s referencing my story on Danica Patrick being the absolute worst of the worst earlier this week. For those who missed it, Danica chose to post about how much she hates Martin Truex Jr.’s guts in the wake of his ex-girlfriend’s death from a lengthy battle with cancer.

Danica used some naughty language in her post, and Suz wasn’t a fan. Oh well. Not much I can do about it. I’ll never apologize for naughty Danica. Thanks for reading, though!

From Paul:

I thought I was the only one. I remember going to Eckerds with my grandma and my sister. She would take us and get us some Neco Wafers and some Zebco fishing poles. Maybe some cheap toys.

Kmart was a glorious time. Had a Blimpie’s right next to the one in my neighborhood that I used to live in about a decade ago before it closed. Go to Kmart, get an Icee, some Star Wars figures, maybe some Hot Wheels. Those were the days.

Thanks, Paul!

He’s talking about my weekly power rankings that went up this morning, which you should probably pop over and read just so I can keep working here. Thanks in advance.

Anyway — as you’ll see — we break down teams in tiers, and this week’s theme was now-extinct stores from the ’90s that I miss.

The Eckerd tier elicited quite the response not only from the OutKick community, but this morning’s editorial call. A lot of Eckerds fans out there, which is great to see. Plus, it gives me a chance to talk about Eckerds in the year 2023, which is exactly why I love this job.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios did it the right way, don’t worry

I also love it because I get to delve through some serious drama, including the never-ending story surrounding TikTok It Girl Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios.

The Miami Dolphins’ No. 3 receiver used to date Sophia Culpo, but the two broke up earlier this year. Some speculated that Braxton dove into the Alix Earle pool before officially ending things with Olivia’s sister, which would make Alix a homewrecker.

She went on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week and said nope, that wasn’t the case and she made sure to grill Braxton about it before hooking up.

From People! (the magazine you always flip through in the checkout line):

You know I was asking for the receipts. Like, right away I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like there’s just no f—— way this happened. Like, I was checking everything.”

Since then, she and Berrios “have been over this probably 110 times,” she said, “because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously, of course, you’ll probably do that to me too, and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

I’m out on the Kelce Brothers and FAU Amanda is back

Phew. All is well!

PS: don’t think I glossed over that Eckerds commercial. Cold war puns?! What a time to be alive.

Couple quickies before we wish Veronica Bielik a happy birthday.

Let’s start with FAU Amanda — the world’s No.1 handicapper and a Nightcaps OG. I’m a huge Amanda Vance fan, and she’s a fan of OutKick. It’s a match made in heaven.

Anyway, we haven’t checked in on her in a while so I thought it was a good time to head down to Boca and then give you some picks.

For the love of God, cover the damn spread. Do something!

I think I’m rolling with Brock Purdy and the Niners to cover tonight. I mean, they have to, right? I truly don’t see how the Giants score a point. I’ll take the under on their team total, too (16.5). Don’t hate the over on Daniel Jones rushing yards (37.5) either.

Finally, I need to say this — I can’t stand the Kelce Brothers. I’m out on them. It’s just too much at this point.

It was cute and funny at first, but now it’s just constant. They’re worse than the Kardashians. Every single day, it’s something else. The latest is the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumor that won’t die. Again, cute at first, but it’s just too much now.

I can’t take it anymore. Hey, Travis, why don’t you worry more about not sucking for my fantasy team and less about bagging Taylor Swift. If I hear or see one more Swift reference in regards to Travis Kelce I’m going to lose my shit (sorry, Suz!).

Enough.

PS:

Alix Earle revealed her celebrity & athlete crushes on @callherdaddy 👀🤣



Full interview: https://t.co/YQxN3v2m9h pic.twitter.com/QS4aMoUk8h — Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) September 20, 2023

Happy birthday to Kliff Kingsbury’s old girlfriend

AHHHHHHH! MAKE IT STOP! Please, for the love of God, make it stop. You’re better than that, Alix Earle. Good God.

We’ve got to move on from the Kelce Clan in this country. It’s not healthy.

Whew. What a rant. I’m sorry, but I needed to.

OK, I have to drive to Georgia for a 1-year-old’s birthday party on Saturday. True story.

Happy 30th, Veronica!

Let’s go have a night.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Alix Earle or Brock Purdy’s fiancée? Who ya got? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.