Alix Earle, Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios’ TikTok Girlfriend, Goes Viral For Wasting Food

TikTok star Alix Earle, the new girlfriend of Miami Dolphins’ receiver (kick returner) Braxton Berrios, is getting dragged for not finishing her plate.

If my grandpa taught me one thing growing up, it was finish your damn dinner!

Earle, who recently graduated from Miami, posted a TikTok over the weekend showing off her obscene (and drunken) food over from the night before.

I put drunken in parenthesis, of course, because Alix here doesn’t outright admit it. But I mean, come on … look at this bad boy. It’s been a while, but I still went to college not too long ago.

@alixearle My red flag is i will order the entire menu 🚩 ♬ original sound – alix earle

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios enjoy the Hamptons

A lot to breakdown there.

For starters, how about the 2 a.m. combination of Applebee’s and 7/11? Wild duo there.

Side note: Applebee’s gets a bad rap. The all-day, 2-for-1 beers are elite, and the food is better than the woke losers wanna admit.

Anyway, the French onion soup looks disgusting. I literally can’t believe that’s what Alix Earle chose to finish. I love a good French onion soup, but that one ain’t it. Bread bowl or nothing.

Now, let’s head on down to the comments section, where Alix got absolutely dragged by just about everyone.

“That’s so wasteful,” one fan said.

“You wasted so much tho.. makes me sad,” added another.

“Alix this isn’t funny,” chimed in Isabell.

The above video has gone mega-viral with nearly 2 million views, and it appears everyone is now pissed at Braxton Berrios’ newest lover.

Not to worry, though. Alix Earle has heard you haters and simply doesn’t care. How about this follow-up video to the TikTok where everyone called her a spoiled brat:

@alixearle Another 12/10 day. That black mirror episode messed me up 🫣 diml hamptons summeroutfits ♬ Young Folks – Shindig Society

Oh, you wanna make fun of me and call me wasteful? Fine. Here’s a sneak peak of my day in the Hamptons.

Looks like Alix Earle is all-in on the NFL WAG life, and I’m here for it. Leave her alone, and let Braxton return kicks in peace.

PS: the pizza from 7/11 ain’t bad, either. RaceTrac pizza is the GOAT, though.

Here’s Alix and Braxton hugging on a bed in the Hamptons for all you haters out there.