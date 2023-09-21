Biden Walks Into Giant Flag, Snubs Brazilian President’s Attempted Handshake

Videos by OutKick

For President Joe Biden, when it rains it pours as far as faux pas are concerned. On Wednesday there was a veritable deluge of embarrassment, with several of the Commander In Chief’s trademark gaffes coming within minutes.

The President was at the United Nations for an event with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

You knew it was going to be one of those days for octagenarian when he walked onstage and nearly knocked over a giant Brazilian flag.

Biden walks on stage without the Brazil President, almost knocks down a flag, then does a jog to the podium.





I know he has done a few events like this in his career. A flag as tall as Kareem Abdul Jabar sitting at the side of the stage shouldn’t have caught him off guard. But, alas, it did, and Biden did an old man jog to the podium while the bandeira do Brasil rocked on its base like a Weeble-Wobble.

Well, it couldn’t get any worse, could it?

Could it?!

Biden Continued To Make Things Uncomfortable For All Parties, As He Is Wont To Do

Once President Lula was on stage and giving remarks, Biden fumbled with a headset. The kind that let him hear a translation of what Brazil’s president was saying.

We should expect a lot from the President of the United States, but I will give him a pass for not being conversationally fluent in Portuguese.

Although, knowing how earbuds work should be a prerequisite for the job.

Biden fumbled around with the earbuds as though he had never seen this new-fangled device in his 8 decades on the planet. Meanwhile, President Lula was left asking multiple times if Biden could hear what he was saying.

Biden is a complete disaster. He fiddles with earpiece while the President of Brazil introduces him.



OMG … how much longer do we have to be embarrassed by this fool?





This press conference was to discuss increased relations between the US and Brazil. So, all Biden had to do was get out of this presser without any kind of social goof. Then he could go back to the White House (or let’s face it, probably Delaware or Tahoe) knowing he kept his goofs to a minimum.

He did not do that.

The Two Presidents Shared An Excruciating Handshake Snub

As everything wrapped up, Biden shook hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Huongbo. He then saluted the crowd (for some reason) and completely iced President Lula who was left hanging like Tom Brady looking for a high-five in New England.

The President of Brazil appears upset after being ignored by Biden and not shaking hands with him.

The Brazilian President didn’t seem too pumped about getting dissed like that at the United Nations. It’s not the best look in front of the other dignitaries.

Biden’s handshake habits are mind-boggling. We’ve seen him try to shake hands with poltergeists on several occasions. Now, we’ve got the leader of one of the biggest nations in the Western Hemisphere standing in front of his face and he wanders off stage.

That’s wild.

In fairness, there is photo evidence that at some point in the day, the two presidents did connect on a pretty solid, firm shake.

The approach left a little to be desired, but the two Presidents did manage to land a fairly solid handshake. (Getty Images)

Still, icing President Lula onstage and in front of the world is a tough look.

