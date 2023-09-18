Danica Patrick Under Fire For ‘Disgusting’ Comments After NASCAR Death

Videos by OutKick

Well, Danica Patrick has made it official: the former NASCAR driver is NOT a Martin Truex Jr. fan. Patrick took to Instagram today to send her well wishes to the family of Sherry Pollex — the longtime girlfriend of Truex Jr. who died Sunday at 44 from a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Truex and Pollex dated for nearly two decades, but broke up earlier this year. Pollex was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2014, and became a fixture in the NASCAR community over the next decade for her fundraising efforts fighting the disease.

The event she’s most known for — the annual NASCAR charity gala Catwalk for a Cause — was held last week, and Pollex was not in attendance.

Her family released a statement early Sunday with the news of her passing, and pretty much everyone in the NASCAR community posted something on social media about her.

Including Danica Patrick, who chose … a different route.

Danica Patrick is fucking insufferable man, what a weird thing to stick your nose into and post about somebody less than 24 hours after their ex has died of cancer pic.twitter.com/Ok0LaPqXOb — Patrick🇮🇪 (@P4tr1ck1869) September 18, 2023

Holy cow. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, though. Danica Patrick zigs when everyone else zags. She’s never been one not to say what’s on her mind, and it’s probably what made her pretty universally despised during her time in NASCAR.

She’s gone on to have a pretty successful post-racing career, but it hasn’t come without drama. Just last year, she was censored on Instagram for her anti-vax rhetoric.

That surely won back a couple fans in the NASCAR world. This, though, may steer them right back to the dark side.

Look, I don’t know what happened with Martin Truex Jr. and Shery Pollex. They were together for 18 years and then suddenly it was just done earlier this year. No real reason why, although I’m sure you could Google it and find some pretty deep wormholes.

Danica Patrick could — and probably does — know way more about the relationship than you or I. I’m sure of it. And the statement from Truex Jr. was fine. Nothing special, nothing bad.

It was just that — a statement. Did it come from his PR team? No clue. Don’t care.

But it’s certainly a BOLD choice here from Danica to just unleash all hell on MTJ the day after Sherry Pollex dies. Clearly she’s not a fan — she tells us as much — so this seems super personal.

Odds it gets taken down before nightfall? I put it at 50-50. I don’t think Danica Patrick gives a crap about what people think and she’s not really employed by anyone.

If she hops onto the site formerly known as Twitter, though, it’s an absolute bloodbath.

Danica Patrick's post on her Instagram story is classless and disgusting. I'm glad she is not in NASCAR anymore and I hope she never comes back #NASCAR — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) September 18, 2023

Danica Patrick… what the hell is this? How is she taking Sherry's passing and making it about her personal feelings towards Martin Truex Jr.??



Talk about insensitive and and disconnected… pic.twitter.com/h3OKwHqwO6 — Flybry9 (@flybry9) September 18, 2023

Ok in case if anyone had any remaining doubts, Danica Patrick is just straight up a bad person — Martin 🏳️‍🌈 (@RobergMartin41) September 18, 2023