Washington D.C. Police Arrest Second Teenage Suspect In Shooting Of Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington D.C. police have arrested a second teenage suspect for his alleged role in the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. It comes after an initial arrest was made on Wednesday.

Ryan Williams of Athletes First, Robinson’s agency, announced the news in a statement on Friday night. He said that the suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

“A second suspect, 14-years old, has been arrested in the attempted armed robbery of Brian Robinson. We greatly appreciate the diligent work of the detectives and MPD. Brian is grateful for all of the support and looks forward to great things ahead with the Commanders. — Ryan Williams on Friday’s arrest made in the Brian Robinson Jr. shooting.

Williams’ announcement was confirmed with the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department’s deputy director of communications, Paris Lewbel. The now-15-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. A 17-year-old was also charged with the same earlier this week.

While this second arrest is a big step toward justice, the case is still under investigation. In addition, D.C. police said that at least one other suspect is still at-large.

Robinson, who is one of the best stories in sports this year, was a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Less than a month prior to the first game of his rookie season, he was shot twice — once in his leg and once in his knee —during an attempted robbery on August 28.

Brian Robinson’s rookie season is nothing short of miraculous.

While two gunshot wounds might keep most people away from the field for an extended period of time, Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut just six weeks after the incident. He was introduced to 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ in a goosebump-inducing moment that was way bigger than sports.

Not long thereafter, he was named Washington’s starting running back and solidified his incredible comeback with a game-winning touchdown. Now, as his rookie season continues, justice is being served.