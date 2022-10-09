Absolute Goosebumps As Brian Robinson Makes NFL Debut Six Weeks After Being Shot, Gets Introduced To 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’

Brian Robinson Jr made his NFL debut Sunday in remarkable fashion. The rookie running back out of Alabama is one of the best stories of the year and the fact that he is on the field is truly impressive.

Robinson was shot in the leg just six weeks ago.

Just weeks before the start of his first year in the league, an attempted robbery saw the 23-year-old take two bullets to his lower body. Once in the glute, once in the knee.

Miraculously, the bullet that hit him in the knee missed all of the major ligaments and tendons, and the bone. Had it hit him just inches in either direction, it could have ruined his career.

Instead, after a short time away from football, Robinson Jr. was back on the field in a matter of weeks.

On Sunday, Brian Robinson Jr. took the field for his first NFL game.

It was a goosebump-inducing moment that had the entire stadium on their feet and in full voice to welcome him to the league. A POV video from the incredible runout will give you chills, take a look:

For Robinson Jr. to be playing football less than two months after being shot in the knee was extremely hard. And it only got even more badass when Washington introduced their third round pick with 50 Cent’s song ‘Many Men.’

The song, which was released in 2003, is about how there are “man men” who want 50 Cent dead and it tells the story of his survived assassination attempt.

While the intent was not to kill Robinson Jr., he survived two bullets and played professional football six weeks later. That’s hard. He finished with nine carries for 22 yards.