17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Washington Commanders Brian Robinson

Washington DC police announced Wednesday that they have a 17-year-old suspect in custody regarding the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest at a news conference, describing it as “yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun.”

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery on August 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

According to police, on Aug. 28, two suspects approached Robinson as he was getting into his $90,000 Dodge Challenger Hellcat vehicle. They brandished handguns when one went off during a scuffle, striking Robinson twice in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene.

The 23-year-old Commanders running back was able to make it to the hospital with the non-life threatening wound.

Miraculously, Robinson made his NFL debut weeks after being shot.

D.C. Police said that the juvenile, whose name was not released, has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.

Photo Credit: Washington D.C. Police

Throughout the Police Chief’s news conference, he reiterated the effect that guns are having in the city and across the country. “We continue to see this over and over and over again across our city. Enough is enough. We have to keep guns out of the hands of the youth in our city. And we must hold people accountable for their actions when they turn to violence,” Contee said.

Police released video surveillance of the other suspect they are currently looking for.