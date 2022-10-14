Brian Robinson Solidifies Miraculous Comeback With Game-Winning TD

Running back Brian Robinson delivered a touchdown and a feel-good moment for the Washington Commanders.

The rookie, who survived two gunshot wounds before the start of the season, started his first NFL game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night and earned his first career touchdown.

WATCH:

Brian Robinson celebrates his first career touchdown for the Washington Commanders (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As detailed by OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske, it’s been a complete snoozefest of a matchup, but Robinson’s TD added some spark in the fourth quarter.

FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW, NFL DELIVERS TERRIBLE FIRST HALF OF THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Robinson’s TD run was set up after Bears punt returner Velus Jones, Jr. fumbled and lost a kick inside of Chicago’s 20. The RB capped Washington’s short scoring drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Commanders up 12-7. Washington went for the two-point conversion but ended with a Carson Wentz overthrow to Curtis Samuel. The Commanders held on to the lead for the win.

COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON NAMED STARTING RB, LESS THAN TWO MONTHS SINCE GUNSHOT INCIDENT

Robinson has received the bulk of carries among the Commanders backfield and picking up tough yardage with punishing runs. The rookie tallied 17 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Broadcast cameras showed Robinson receiving the scoring ball on the Commanders sideline to remember the special moment.