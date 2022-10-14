For Second Week In A Row, NFL Delivers Terrible First Half Of Thursday Night Football

For those that remember, Thursday Night Football last week was terrible. For those that have blacked that out of their memories, we don’t blame you. And this week we get rewarded with Bears vs Commanders.

Sincerest apologies for those who have forgotten last week because we’re going to have to remind you. Following 30 minutes of play, the Broncos led the Colts, 6-3. It was filled with punts and penalties. The game was ultimately so bad that fans left the stadium before overtime even began.

Fast-forward to this week and, on paper, it looked like we were in for another long night. The old adage is that games aren’t played on paper. But honestly, this one probably should have been.

As bad as it was last week, in some ways this Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears has been even worse. At least last week we saw nine points in the first half. In this one, the Commanders kicked a field goal at the end of the half, their only points. The Bears didn’t score. At all.

How does it get worse? Chicago has had first-and-goal. Twice.

The first time, Bears quarterback Justin Fields did something that would be nearly impossible to replicate.

Fields fires a pass straight into the helmet of Efe Obada and Jon Allen does a great job locating the ball and securing the INT pic.twitter.com/v3Fylr8qxC — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Every week, Fields finds new ways to be terrible. Ball off the defender’s helmet for an interception at the opponent’s five-yard-line is certainly a new one.

The second time, the Washington defense had to work a little harder, but the historically bad Bears offense once again failed.

The @Commanders defense comes up with a goal line stop!#WASvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/JYCAQFewjc — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022

It’s not like Washington’s offense with the equally terrible Carson Wentz has been much better — it hasn’t. Their first four drives went for a grand total of 18 plays and 60 yards. They actually managed to put a drive together to get a whole three points before the half.

Carson Wentz and the Commanders vs Justin Fields and the Bears is the exact disaster we expected it to be on Thursday Night Football. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The most exciting thing that happened in the first half? That would be Chicago Bears offensive lineman Sam Mustipher doing his best NBA impression with a legendary flop.

Bears OL Sam Mustipher with an ELITE flop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FYjJG2xf1w — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2022

If you aren’t watching — and who could blame you — here’s what you missed so far:

Fox Sports box score of Thursday Night Football between the Bears and Commanders, a truly miserable display of football.

Riveting stuff. Hopefully, the second half will be better. I wouldn’t count on it.

Amazon after spending all that money to stream Thursday Night Football games pic.twitter.com/04ciNQWeW2 — Troy King (@TKingMode) October 14, 2022

Finally, Justin Fields gets something right. He doesn’t want to watch this game any more than the rest of us.