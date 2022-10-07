Broncos Fans Boo And Then Leave Before Overtime Begins In Atrocious Thursday Night Football Game

Following an atrocious first half of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, we wrote about all the things that went wrong. The hope for the NFL was that the second half would make up for it. It did not. Neither did overtime. Although, Broncos fans wouldn’t know since they left before the extra period against the Colts even started. Which turned out to be the right move.

Broncos fans are LEAVING before overtime even starts. Have you ever seen anything like this??? pic.twitter.com/80ntkkWLCK — Dan Z (@OutkickDanZ) October 7, 2022

It’s absolutely unreal that fans were heading for the exits as their team was going into overtime. I can honestly say I have never seen that before.

For the fans in Denver, it was clear that they had enough. They let the team know several times throughout the game by loudly booing.

Boos absolutely pour down as Broncos cant convert on 3rd and goal. pic.twitter.com/ModsLVHmGH — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 7, 2022

Boos are becoming the norm for Broncos fans this season. They are tired of seeing punts and field goal attempts and this isn’t the first time that they have made Russell Wilson and the offense aware of their displeasure.

You have to wonder if Russ is missing Seattle. Say what you want about Seahawks fans, but there is no way they would ever leave a game before overtime begins. Sure, it may have been late, but the game was being played in Denver. These people were leaving a football game at 9:30pm!

Hard to blame them, though, after what we saw in this ridiculous contest. Up to that point, the best play the Broncos had made was by a referee. Inexplicably, there were five people in the area for a third quarter long-ball from Russell Wilson: two Denver receivers, two Colts defenders and the back judge. And the judge made a hell of a play on one of the Colts defensive backs.

It’s never good when the ref is arguably the best offensive player on the field.

Despite that long play — and I hope you’re sitting down — Denver did not score a touchdown. Impossible right? Even as Matt Ryan kept handing them good field position on drive after drive, they couldn’t get into the endzone.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson isn’t having much fun in Denver, and really wasn’t having fun on Thursday Night Football against the Colts. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

It got so bad at one point that Amazon’s Thursday Night Football play-by-play commentator Al Michaels tried to make the best of a bad situation. His partner, Kirk Herbstreit, wasn’t having it.

Al Michaels: "Sometimes a game can be so bad, it's almost good. You know what I'm saying?"



Kirk Herbstreit: "No." — OutKick (@Outkick) October 7, 2022

I would say poor Al and Kirk, but they are getting PAID to watch and call these games. And getting paid A LOT. Herbstreit may have a talking-to coming from his bosses, but even they probably understand where he was coming from with that comment.

I think both team should consider punting on 1st down. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 7, 2022

They might as well have, Wade. But why punt when you can throw passes like these?

.@CSterns_7 nabs his 2nd interception of the night! This @Broncos defense is ON IT.

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/rdopPh1B7i — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

The @Colts get a turnover of their own 😯 It's anybody's game in the 4th quarter.

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKpdxz pic.twitter.com/Ro8dulB0Ux — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

Oh, but these two weren’t done. With a chance to salt the game away, and at worst get ANOTHER field goal on the board to make it a six-point game, or run a TON of time off the clock, Russell Wilson did this:

This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! 😮

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/95qRekrIi6 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

You’re right about one thing, @NFL. This game was certainly “something else.”

And, because the we all apparently angered the football gods, they decided to get even with us. By having these two teams get even with each other at the end of regulation to send it to overtime. What’s better than bad football? More bad football!

After the Colts kicked a field goal on the first possession, Nathaniel Hackett got aggressive trying to erase his disastrous decision in Week 1.

Unfortunately, this one didn’t work out either.

And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT.

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/rApHGVBy70 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

The bad football is one thing, but there were a heap of injuries in this game, too. It started with a stumbling Nyheim Hines — who was ruled out quickly with a concussion — and two other players getting carted off.

Injuries are part of football, but have long been an argument for opponents of Thursday Night Football. Players playing a second NFL game in just four days are clearly more susceptible to injury, especially head trauma.

This game had everything you could want — if you hate Thursday Night Football and want it gone. The football was bad, the quarterbacks were bad, and the injuries were bad. If you’re planning to make a case to the NFL to abolish the Thursday game, just show them this tape on a loop.

Though, I bet they’d give up before they reached the end. Just like the Broncos fans in attendance did.