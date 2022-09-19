Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett Shares Great Reaction To Fans Booing Team

Expectations were high for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 NFL season thanks to Russell Wilson taking the reigns under center. While the team is off to a 1-1 start to the year, the product on the field isn’t exactly what fans were hoping for. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett understands that and isn’t hiding from it.

Hackett’s tenure in Denver got off to a disastrous start with the Broncos falling to the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 1. Much of the blame was rightfully put on his shoulders after a bonehead decision late in the game that cost his team a chance to win.

The Broncos put that loss in the rearview and were able to knock off the Houston Texans 16-9 in Week 2, but the team certainly didn’t wow anyone in the victory.

While Denver fans will gladly take the win, they want to see more out of this squad, so they booed the team in its home stadium countless times against the Texans.

Hackett doesn’t blame the fans one bit.

“I don’t blame them,” Hackett explained. “I mean, heck, I’d be booing myself. Hackett, 42, then added: “I was very frustrated.

“Get down to the red zone two times and don’t get a touchdown, which is unbelievably frustrating – I don’t think we’ve scored in there yet – that’s something that, all of our guys have to step up whether we run the ball more or whatever we’re doing, we’ve just got to execute at a higher level.”

Hackett owned up to his disastrous decision to attempt a game-winning field goal against the Seahawks. Now, he’s saying all the right things after a lackluster performance at home against Houston.

The Broncos will need to make adjustments moving forward, but Hackett appears to be managing his critics very well thus far.