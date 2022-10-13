Commanders’ Brian Robinson Named Starting RB, Less Than Two Months Since Gunshot Incident

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Jr. is a tough son of a gun.

After an impressive offseason with the Commanders, Robinson carried expectations of a sizable role in the offense.

An altercation involving two men carrying firearms threatened his whole career when one of the men took aim at Robinson and shot him twice. The injuries were non-life-threatening but Robinson’s path to his first NFL game appeared steep.

Less than two months since the shooting, Robinson is preparing to operate as Washington’s starting RB. Hours ahead of Thursday Night Football’s kickoff between the Commanders and Chicago Bears, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that Washington named Robinson as their lead running back for the Week 6 matchup.

The rookie’s comeback story gets even better. pic.twitter.com/4GoKxZTGGi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2022

Robinson usurped 1,000-yard rusher Antonio Gibson, but the feat was not nearly as impressive as his recovery from two bullet wounds and

Commanders Welcome Back Robinson

In Week 5 facing the Tennesse Titans, Robinson stepped on the field for his first NFL game — introduced gloriously by 50 Cent’s “Many Men” playing across the FedEx Field speakers.

Two months after being shot, Brian Robinson, Jr. remarkably returned to the field against the #Titans. I asked him his advice for anyone inspired by his story: “Never give up.” #HTTC @3ptCnvrsn pic.twitter.com/02vuxSSOlg — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) October 9, 2022

Due to Robinson’s grit and steadfast recovery process, Washington’s coaching staff felt confident that the young RB could return to action sooner than later. Now that decision is ready to pay off.

The touted Alabama running back will have his opportunity to be the star of Thursday’s primetime game: facing the Bears run defense, which has given up the second-most rushing yards (850) through five weeks.

Good luck to the young fella.

WATCH: @Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. signs autographs for young fans ahead of his anticipated NFL debut Sunday against the @Titans and 6 weeks after he was shot twice in the leg. 🙏❤️🏈



📹: @Scott7news



MORE: https://t.co/8jeyZSdukh pic.twitter.com/wchB3UZwZJ — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 9, 2022

Titans’ Henry on the recovery of fellow Alabama alum Brian Robinson with Commanders: pic.twitter.com/8sNvxMvQV5 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 6, 2022