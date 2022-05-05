Bobby Burack, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Talk Recent OutKick Stories

The conversation begins at the 01:31:58 mark:

We chatted about,

— How the Left uses hysteria to distract us from their beliefs, including now with Roe v. Wade.

“Hysteria is a form of narrative control used by the Left, and it’s proven effective. Progressives don’t want their beliefs to be the focal point of the conversation. Rather, they want to tilt the conversation so that they can vilify the Right.”

— Joe Biden and Joy Behar saying that the Supreme Court might re-establish racial segregation in schools next.

— Elon Musk buying Twitter.

— if Musk is the biggest celebrity alive.

— Why the woke are beginning to collapse.

— Jon Stewart drawing just 40,000 viewers an episode.

— Which media personalities can and cannot succeed by leaving television for streaming.

— How the NBA rebounded after ditching social justice messaging.

— Older Americans not knowing how to stream content.

— How Twitter has misrepresented the pulse of the country: : 3% of the population creates 90% of all tweets. This 3% is among the most liberal groups in the entire country.

Here’s the Spotify link: