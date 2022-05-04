Is Elon Musk the Biggest Celebrity Alive?

Adam Carolla sat down for a podcast conversation with ex-TMZ reporters Adam Glyn and Dax Holt, and the conversation turned toward various celebrities.

“Elon Musk is the biggest celebrity we have in Hollywood and beyond,” Carolla declared.

Musk is an eccentric immigrant from South Africa with billions of dollars to spend on futuristic endeavors and who still giggles about 69 jokes. Could he really be the most notable celebrity in the world?

As their conversation evolved, Carolla, Glyn and Holt began to rank celebrity stature based on who draws the most interest from the general public.

This is why Carolla mentioned Musk. For much of early 2022, the consensus conversation focused on Russia and Ukraine, with an honorable mention for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscar awards. But then Musk made an offer to buy Twitter, and things fell off the rails.

However, despite Musk dropping the MOAB with his Twitter overtures, most people who are detached from the news and social media are more likely to recognize other celebrities over Musk on the cover of a tabloid near the check-out.

Does your 90-year-old grandmother know who Musk is? Does your six-year-old niece?

Perhaps they are more likely to recognize The Rock. He is the biggest movie star worldwide, and his films have grossed more than $12 billion overall. That’s billion, with a “b”. Because of this box office clout and some other interest and reaction metrics, The Teal Mango declared The Rock the “most famous person in the world” back in February.

Like The Rock, famous person Kim Kardashian has over 300 million Instagram followers and has created far more headlines for a much longer period of time than Musk. For whatever that’s worth.

It’s unclear whether Carolla considered former US presidents in the discussion. If he did, then no one is more notable or recognizable worldwide than Donald Trump. Trump was a celebrity before he ever assumed office, and since then, his celebrity status has grown.

Controversy draws interest, and Trump is the most polarizing figure in the conversation today.

For their part, Hollywood and the media certainly treat Barack Obama like a celebrity. And with 131.8 million Twitter followers, more than anyone else in the world, they have good reason to.

There are also notable athletes — including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and, unfortunately, LeBron James — who have global fame. However, sports figures don’t make the mainstream news cycle as often as actors, musicians, politicians and whatever the Kardashians are, so they are at a decided disadvantage in this debate.

Despite evidence in his favor, I don’t quite agree with Adam Carolla that Elon Musk is the biggest celebrity alive. I’d lean towards The Rock, though Musk is certainly up there and rising.

