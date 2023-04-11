Biden Just Signed A Law Ending The Covid Emergency, And No – Djokovic Still Can’t Play Here

Videos by OutKick

On Monday, President Biden signed a law that officially ended the emergency declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

H.J. Res 7, which had bipartisan Congressional support but was originally opposed by President Biden, states that after three long years, Covid-19 is no longer considered a national emergency. Biden told Republican Senators a few weeks ago that he would not veto the bill if it passed.

And yet one of the greatest tennis players of all time Novak Djokovic, will still not be allowed to play in the upcoming U.S. Open. tournament.

President Biden signed a new law ending the Covid national emergency. (WhiteHouse.gov)

NO UNVACCINATED NONCITIZENS CAN ENTER AMERICA

The new law – which goes into effect immediately, means that various governmental powers, mandates, restrictions as well as other things such as waivers for health care providers will be rescinded.

The newly signed H.J. Res. 7 ends the national emergency, but not the public health emergency. That will expire in a few weeks on May 11.

There’s been no indication that the flight vaccine mandate will be withdrawn then either.

In an interview with CBS News from last September, the President said that the pandemic was over. It’s now more than 7 months later and he JUST made it official. And people wonder why nothing ever gets done in Washington.

Joe Biden says he believes the Covid pandemic is "over" during CBS 60 Minutes interview pic.twitter.com/eSxiQhlF4c — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 19, 2022

WHAT’S THIS MEAN FOR DJOKOVIC?

Any reasonable person would assume that with the Covid pandemic (that has long been over for regular people) now “officially” not a national emergency, that everything would be great and back to normal, right?

Not so fast my freedom-loving friends.

Despite the new law, Novak Djokovic will still be unable to legally enter the United States because he is unvaccinated, thanks to the unchecked power of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC advised and implemented Presidential Proclamation 10294 in October of 2021 that mandated any person entering the country to be vaccinated.

They have so much power that they have added Amended Orders to the Proclamation throughout the past months that have changed various travel requirements for both citizens and noncitizens. Last year for example, they imposed and later rescinded travel from 8 different African countries based on a new Covid omicron variant.

(Fun little detail – the CDC made airlines hand over personal and private data of individuals flying without them knowing.)

Novak Djokovic still can’t enter the United States to play tennis. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

NOTHING MAKES SENSE

Welcome to America in 2023. Where we have the CDC and other governmental agencies imposing their will and edicts upon the American people with no oversight.

The results of course, have been disastrous. The American people no longer trust or believe anything the CDC or World Health Organization says, as the medical and healthcare community’s reputation has been damaged for decades to come.

Meanwhile, the two-week U.S. Open starts in Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York on August 28th. Djokovic was barred from playing in last year’s tournament. He was also not allowed to attend last month’s Miami Open due to still being unvaccinated.

If it sounds delusional and crazy, it is.

But what do you expect when one of the people that got us here in the first place, Dr. Fauci, can’t even get his own story straight.

Djokovic may need a glass of whiskey after he watches this:

Flip Flop Fauci is at it again!



Fauci = FRAUD!



DO NOT COMPLY pic.twitter.com/950wAgEScp — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 30, 2021