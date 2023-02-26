Lab Leak Most Likely Caused COVID Pandemic, Energy Department Admits

Videos by OutKick

The COVID-19 pandemic likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to the United States Department of Energy.

These findings are detailed in a classified intelligence report recently presented to the White House and members of Congress. With this conclusion, The Energy Department now joins the FBI in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory.

This particular report, however, is significant because the Energy Department oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories. Some of these labs conduct advanced biological research.

A laboratory leak in Wuhan, China likely caused COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report. (Photo Credit: Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The updated report came as a result of new intelligence about the origins of COVID-19. It was completed by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office earlier this year.

U.S. officials declined to give details on the fresh analysis, and it is unclear if an unclassified version of the document will be issued.

The National Intelligence Council and four unnamed agencies still hold with “low confidence” that the virus came about through natural transmission.

According to a 2021 U.S. intelligence report, the COVID-19 virus first circulated in Wuhan, China, in November 2019. Wuhan also happens to be the center of China’s extensive coronavirus research.

Some scientists argue that the virus emerged naturally and passed from an animal to a human. However, they have yet to confirm an animal source for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 lab leak theory has sparked controversy since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wuhan is home to a number of laboratories that were either built or expanded as a result of the SARS epidemic in 2002. These sites include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

U.S. State Department cables written in 2018 and internal Chinese documents detail persistent concerns about China’s biosafety procedures.

Still, for the past three years, big tech and government officials largely squashed any talk of a possible lab leak.

Those who dared to question the natural transmission hypothesis faced consequences, like banishment from social media platforms. And those who suggested a lab leak were labeled conspiracy theorists.

All this, despite evidence and reports in 2021 that Chinese scientists pressured the World Health Organization to dismiss the lab leak theory and to halt any investigations.

Also in 2021, a top New York Times editor instructed staffers not to investigate the origins of COVID. They were to push it only as a zoonotic disease.

Furthermore, who could forget media outlets calling former President Donald Trump a racist and xenophobe for questioning the origins of the “China virus”?

April 2020



"Have you seen anything that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?"



Trump: "Yes I have. And I think the WHO should be ashamed of themselves because they're like the public relations agency for China" pic.twitter.com/IFA50pqulf — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci has ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In 2020, emails showed that scientists told Dr. Fauci the virus look engineered.

Fauci dismissed the lab leak theory and was thanked for doing so by Peter Daszak from EcoHealth Alliance. That’s the company through which Fauci’s National Institutes of Health funded the Wuhan lab.

Reporters received hundreds of Dr. Fauci’s emails in 2021 as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request.

And, since the beginning of the pandemic, questions have emerged as to exactly how involved Dr. Fauci might have been on the development of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab.



Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19? pic.twitter.com/ToCQKR91zz — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 26, 2023

COVID has now killed more than 1 million Americans. The lockdowns caused irreparable harm to education, the economy, mental health and small businesses, to name a few. Vaccine mandates forced many Americans to lose their jobs and — potentially — put themselves at risk.

Millions have suffered as a result of this pandemic. But others have gotten really rich from it.

In another leaked email, a Chinese virologist named George Gao asked Fauci if he was “okay” after hearing he faced criticism from Trump supporters.

“Thank you for your kind note,” Fauci replied. “All is well despite some crazy people in this world.”

Turns out, maybe the crazy people weren’t so crazy.

All of those “conspiracy theories” are coming true. And this Department of Energy report is just the latest example.