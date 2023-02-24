New Study Confirms Vaccine Mandates Were Completely Ineffective Against COVID

Videos by OutKick

Vaccine mandates were one of the more inexcusable policies of the pandemic.

After the vaccines rolled out, terrified politicians listened to incompetent public health departments and imposed passport or mandate systems, based on incorrect assumptions of vaccine efficacy.

These policies caused immense harm, alienating huge numbers of people, costing jobs, livelihoods and demonizing individuals for personal health decisions.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: SENATOR TED CRUZ EXPLAINS BRINGING LIEUTENANT AFFECTED BY BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATE TO STATE OF THE UNION

Now further research has confirmed that vaccine mandates were, on top of being harmful to public trust, completely ineffective as well. In short, they were exactly what you’d expect from “experts” who got virtually every pandemic question wrong.

A study out of George Mason University examined the impact of vaccine related mandates in major U.S. cities.

After controlling for as many variables as possible, their conclusions form a succinct rebuttal to the rapid proliferation of discrimination across the country.

“We find no evidence that the announcement or implementation of indoor vaccine mandate in the

cities listed had any significant effect on vaccine uptake, COVID-19 cases, or COVID-19 deaths,

and this is largely consistent for all US cities that implemented the mandate,” their conclusions read.

It’s hard to fail more comprehensively than that. No wonder Biden wanted to impose them nationally.

WILMINGTON, DE – AUGUST 13: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden puts his mask back on after delivering remarks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vaccine mandates were naturally extremely popular with pandemic “experts.”

One CNN story from October 2021 summarized Dr. Fauci’s position perfectly. Their headline read, “Covid-19 vaccine mandates work, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.”

Even more directly, he told Wolf Blitzer, “we know that mandates work.” But of course, he went further than that too.

“So, although you’d like people to do it on their own accord, sometimes mandates actually can help in that regard – as sensitive an issue as that is, it is really getting people more vaccinated,” Fauci said. “The best way for the US to assure that a decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue is to get ‘a lot more’ people vaccinated, he claimed.”

Of course, Fauci also advocated for “many” vaccine mandates to end the pandemic.

“Getting the pandemic under control could take “many, many” more vaccine mandates,” he said according to WebMD.

Naturally, this study confirmed that Fauci was almost incomprehensibly wrong in every possible way.

“Regardless of the outcome, with few exceptions, and regardless of the estimator used, we do not find any statistically significant evidence that the announcement or implementation of an indoor vaccine mandate affected vaccine uptake, cases, or deaths within these cities.”

His unblemished track record of failure continues.

Failure is giving Fauci too much credit. He specifically advocated for vaccine mandates, which caused immense harm to public trust and cost thousands of people their jobs.

His activism almost certainly increased the proliferation of these policies throughout the country, as politicians and local authorities appealed to his views.

He didn’t just fail, he contributed to devastating, pointless discrimination. He actively caused harm.

And instead of being held accountable, Fauci will almost certainly continue being rewarded. Unsurprisingly, it pays incredibly well to be unimaginably wrong about COVID.