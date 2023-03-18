Novak Djokovic Denied Vaccine Exemption, Can’t Play In Miami

Videos by OutKick

Insanity wins again.

Novak Djokovic has been officially denied a vaccine exemption for the Miami Open despite a push from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Tournament director James Blake confirmed the outcome Friday in an interview with Tennis Channel. And he wasn’t happy about the decision.

“Obviously, we’re one of the premier tournaments in the world,” Blake told Tennis Channel. “We’d like to have the best players that can play. We did all that we could. We tried to talk to the government, but that’s out of our hands.”

Djokovic’s denial stems from a nonsensical COVID policy that prevents unvaccinated travelers from entering the United States.

Djokovic — who just won the Australian Open in January — currently sits at No. 1 in the men’s ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic faces backlash over his refusal to get the jab.

The Miami Open is just the latest example. Last year, the 35-year-old was even deported from Australia after the government cancelled his visa on “health and good order” grounds.

Even though the vaccine doesn’t prevent infection or transmission. And even though legitimate questions have arisen on the safety of the mRNA vaccines.

And the double standard is wild.

Thousands of undocumented immigrants flood across the U.S. southern border without regard for their vaccination status. But thank goodness Biden is protecting us from Djokovic — one of the healthiest people on the planet.

And Governor DeSantis wasn’t afraid to call him out on it. He wrote a two-page, public letter that urged Biden to “lift your restrictions and let him compete.”

“Even as (President Biden) enacted the Proclamation on air travel that remains in force to this day, his administration pointedly allowed thousands of unvaccinated migrants to enter our country through the southern border,” he wrote in a letter.

The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.



Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

According to DeSantis, the vaccine mandate “seems completely ungrounded in logic, common sense, or any genuine concern for the health and welfare of the American people.”

Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) also expressed support for Djokovic receiving the vaccine exemption

But despite their best efforts, The Joker will have to sit this one out.

Because “science.”