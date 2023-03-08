Ron DeSantis Sends Letter to Biden Administration on Novak Djokovic

Videos by OutKick

Novak Djokovic continues to be the victim of the Biden administration’s anti-science vaccine mandates, and Ron DeSantis has had enough.

Djokovic was recently, once again, denied the ability to enter the country to play in multiple tennis tournaments. Despite applications for a waiver, the Biden administration remains committed to one of the most indefensible policies in recent memory.

One of the tournaments is the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., where Gavin Newsom has shown no interest in pressuring his political ally to relent on vaccine-related discrimination.

But the other is the Miami Open in Florida, and Ron DeSantis did not take Biden’s absurd denial lying down.

DeSantis wrote a letter demanding answers from Biden and asking him to reconsider the decision.

“It has been reported that Novak Djokovic has formally applied and been denied permission from your administration to enter the United States so that he may compete at the upcoming Miami Open tennis tournament. This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable. I urge you to reconsider. It’s time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want-let him play,” the letter reads.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meeting comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump becoming the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Double Standards for Djokovic

Governor DeSantis also pointed out that while Biden bans a young, healthy athlete based on nothing, he’s allowed “thousands of unvaccinated migrants” into the country.

“[E]ven as [President Biden] enacted the Proclamation on air travel that remains in force to this day, [President Biden’s] administration pointedly allowed thousands of unvaccinated migrants to enter our country through the southern border.”

The letter also brings up another fascinating hypothetical and example of the stupidity of Biden’s ban. While Djokovic couldn’t fly into the United States, there may be a loophole that would allow him to enter via boat.

“It is also not clear to me why, even by the terms of your own proclamation, Mr. Djokovic could not legally enter this country via boat. Please confirm no later than Friday, March 10, 2023, that this method of travel into Florida would be permissible.”

While the federal government has restricted travel by ferry from Canada, there may be no rule stating that Djokovic couldn’t enter via boat from, say, the Bahamas.

If that’s accurate, it would provide another example of the stupidity of the ban on unvaccinated foreign travelers.

Walk across the Southern border while being unvaccinated? Take a ferry from the Bahamas? Totally fine with the Biden administration. Fly from Europe or Asia? You present an unprecedented health threat that requires discrimination.

The letter perfectly sums up the absurdity of Biden and the CDC’s vaccine mandate.

According to DeSantis, it “seems completely ungrounded in logic, common sense, or any genuine concern for the health and welfare of the American people.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself.