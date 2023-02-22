Novak Djokovic Having To Ask For Special Permission To Enter The U.S. To Play Tennis In 2023 Is Beyond Comprehension

Videos by OutKick

While most countries around the globe have recognized that the pandemic is over and started to treat unvaccinated individuals like actual human beings, the United States refuses to do so. Novak Djokovic simply wants to play tennis in the U.S., but at the moment is banned from doing so because he made the personal decision to not get the jab.

Over 2.76 million undocumented immigrants illegally entered the country at the southern border in 2022. This means that roughly 7,500 illegal immigrants entered the country per day last year, and the U.S. government does not care about their vaccination status.

Meanwhile, the United States government is still keeping unvaccinated foreign air travelers from entering the country.

READ: NEW YORK TIMES FINALLY ADMITS IT’S NO LONGER A ‘PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED’

Djokovic can not enter the country to play tennis, yet thousands of immigrants are welcomed into the country each and every day.

To further put into perspective how ludicrous this situation is, Djokovic was allowed to play in January’s Australian Open, which he won. Ahead of last year’s Aussie Open he was deported from the country, yet Australia changed its policies, lifted his ban, and allowed him to compete.

Australia, which was without question one of the most strict countries when it came to vaccine requirements, lifted its vaccination requirements for visitors all the way back in July.

The United States government refuses to do so.

Novak Djokovic can’t enter the U.S., but millions of illegal immigrants can. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

In early January, five days before the vaccine requirement was due to expire, an emergency amendment was issued that extends the entry requirement of proof of vaccination for non-U.S. nationals until April 10, 2023.

This means Djokovic will be forced to miss both Indian Wells (March 6-19) and the Miami Open (March 20 – April 2), but he is doing everything in his power to be able to enter the U.S. for both events.

The 35-year-old explained Wednesday that he has asked American authorities for “special permission” to travel to the U.S. He also thanked both the Miami Open and Indian Wells, explaining that “they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments.”

Djokovic, or any unvaccinated individual, having to ask “special permission” to enter the United States as of February 22, 2023 is ludicrous.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris