Novak Djokovic To Miss Two Major Tournaments As The U.S. Extends Its Proof Of Vaccination For Non-Nationals

President Joe Biden and United States health officials simply cannot step into reality when it comes to COVID-19 and the vaccine, which means non-nationals like Novak Djokovic and others who have made the personal decision not to get the jab will continue to be barred from entering the country.

On Tuesday, five days before the vaccine requirement was due to expire, an emergency amendment was issued that extends the entry requirement of proof of vaccination for non-U.S. nationals until April 10, 2023.

This has a direct impact on Novak Djokovic as it means he will be forced to miss both Indian Wells and the Miami Open. An exception could be made for the Serbian to enter the United States to compete, but there have been zero signs of government officials budging on non-vaccinated individuals.

Indian Wells, held in California, is scheduled to begin on March 6 while the Miami Open starts 14 days later on March 20.

The amendment extended the travel ban on non-vaccinated, non-U.S. nationals. (TSA)

To put things into perspective, Djokovic is currently competing in the Adelaide International in Australia, the same country he was deported from due to his unvaccinated status last January. After a 10-day legal saga, the nine-time Australian Open winner was banned from competing in the Grand Slam and kicked out of the country.

Novak Djokovic will be forced to miss multiple tournaments because of the United States’ proof of vaccination requirement. (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images).

Australia, which was without question one of the most strict countries when it came to vaccine requirements, lifted its vaccination requirements for visitors all the way back in July.

Meanwhile, the United States just extended its own.