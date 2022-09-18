Mayhem Unfolds As App State’s Final-Second Hail Mary Victory Leaves Several Hospitalized

Saturday’s game between App State and Troy was in the national spotlight for multiple reasons and it resulted in a wild scene. The day started with College GameDay and ended with people in the hospital.

Prior to last weekend, ESPN had plans to set up its GameDay desk at the game between Texas A&M and Miami. However, after the former lost to the Mountaineers in upset fashion and students partied all over Boone, it switched up its plans and took the opportunity to travel to North Carolina.

Appalachian State had never hosted GameDay before and it was incredible. Luke Combs was the guest picker and the university offered a full ride for the student with the best sign.

As a result, the entire city sold out of cardboard, markers and sign-making materials. Students even camped out overnight to be first in line.

.@CollegeGameDay doesn’t start for 12 hours, and there are THOUSANDS of people camping out at App State



This is going to be mayhem tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eVHrCovzeR — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) September 17, 2022

On Saturday morning, it was a madhouse. Boone showed up and showed out.

THE SCENES FROM APP STATE 😍 pic.twitter.com/cNxOR3vL8F — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

If the morning at App State wasn’t crazy enough, the game itself was downright bonkers.

App State and Troy traded blows back and forth until the visitors took a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The Trojans had a 99.99% chance of winning with 1:13 left in the game.

What happened next was magic on the mountain. On the final play of the game, quarterback Chase Brice chucked up a 53-yard Hail Mary that was tipped around at the 5-yard-line. It landed in the outstretched arms of a Mountaineers receiver, who ran it in for six and the win.

As soon as the touchdown was scored, the students and fans poured onto the field to celebrate.

𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 pic.twitter.com/2oSA8l8GVG — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 17, 2022

It was complete and utter mayhem in the best way possible.

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗻



Every great moment deserves a great celebration!#GoApp pic.twitter.com/BNdTfA9Bam — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 17, 2022

Amidst the field storm, a group of App State fans were caught in the chaos. Multiple patients were transported to the nearest hospital with injuries.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC | *MULTI PATIENT INCIDENT*: BOONE, NC (WATAUGA) *MULTI PATIENT INCIDENT* APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY STADIUM. FOLLOWING LAST SECOND APP STATE WIN, FANS RUSHED THE FIELD WITH MULTIPLE TRAUMATIC INJURIES REPORTED. 6 ADDITIONAL EMS UNITS REQUESTED. [599] — CAROLINAS FIRE PAGE (@CFPalerts) September 17, 2022

Fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening.

Update Boone, NC *MPI* no life threatening injuries reported. #NCfire — CAROLINAS FIRE PAGE (@CFPalerts) September 18, 2022

Saturday, September 17, 2022 is a day that will never be forgotten amongst college football fans— especially those in Boone. And especially those who will have some expensive hospital bills. Though, they probably think they were worth it.

Overall, it was a special way to showcase what is no longer the best kept secret in college football.