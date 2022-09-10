App State Shocks #6 Texas A&M And The College Football World, Again

If you have been paying attention to Appalachian State over the last number of years, you’d see a program that has built themselves into a Sun-Belt contender. But beating Texas A&M is a whole different ballgame.

And that’s exactly what they did on Saturday, winning 17-14 in College Station. After the loss today, Texas A&M has now lost its last three games against FBS teams.

The Texas A&M football program has turned into a running joke when it comes to these type of losses. Over the past few years they’ve become sort of a trademark for coach Jimbo Fisher. What we witnessed out of the Aggies today is a clear picture of where this program is in 2022. A team that was supposed to contend for a championship was just knocked off bye a team that will be contending for a Sun Belt title.

Starting quarterback Haynes King only passed for 97 yards and zero touchdowns, while the Aggies put up just 186 yards of total offense. This is a disaster and the fan base knows it, but now the noise will become much louder. You cannot have these type of performances in year five of the Fisher era.

Visiting App State Fans Celebrated By Storming The Field

Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark had tears rolling down his face in the postgame interview, knowing how much this win meant for the program. It’s safe to say he’s got his squad heading in the right direction, while Jimbo Fisher tries to figure out exactly what he has in the locker room.

https://twitter.com/AppState_FB/status/1568738466103717889

Familiar Territory For App State

This is the second win all-time against a top-10 program, previously shocking the world in 2007 against Michigan. Now the Aggies put themselves into a horrible spot for the rest of the 2022 season. They don’t look like a team ready to play for a championship. Texas A&M gave up 171 yards on the ground, while QB Chase Brice passed for 134 yards and 1 touchdown.

But as we look at what happens with the Aggies, the players will have to find a way to bounce back from this embarrassing loss in front of 100,000 fans. Jimbo Fisher can talk about his recruiting classes all he wants, but these type of performances are why people will always doubt him and question his decision making.

Could there have been a time where he went to Max Johnson at quarterback, sure. But, Jimbo decided to stick with Haynes King, who has not proven himself worthy to be the starter, by the stat sheet alone. The Aggies looked in disarray on offense, slow to proceed to the next play and confused on defense.

I will not take anything away from App State, they were the better team on Saturday. But, there is not a single reason, talent wise, that the Aggies should be despondent in the locker room right now. Where the program goes from here is up to the decision making by the Aggies coaching staff and how quick these players can forget about this loss.

I think it’s safe to say that it will take a while for Texas A&M to get over what App State just did to them at home, rightfully so. Another disappointing loss for the Aggies, which have decided to takeover the ‘Clemsoning’ monicker.