College GameDay continues to try to cleanse itself of the Jack Harlow disaster.

Instead of picking a rapper most college football fans don’t care about, new GameDay host Pat McAfee announced Thursday afternoon that country music star Luke Combs will be the week three guest picker for the Appalachian State/Troy game.

Combs is a huge fan of the Mountaineers and attended the school prior to becoming a country music fan.

BREAKING NEWS: @lukecombs will be the celebrity guest picker on @CollegeGameDay



🗣🗣LONG NECK ICE COLD BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART 🍻#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XFc9wqYmF4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2022

Luke Combs is a step in the right direction.

Believe it or not, this is actually a good call from ESPN. It’s hard to state how dumb the Jack Harlow decision was.

As Clay rightfully pointed, Harlow as the week one picker was an unmitigated disaster. It was unbelievably bad.

GameDay brought in “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell for week two in Austin, and Combs will lead the fight week three in Boone, North Carolina this Saturday.

Luke Combs will be the week three College GameDay guest picker. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude)

Is it enough to wash away the stink of Jack Harlow? It’s tough to say, but back-to-back weeks of solid guest pickers seems to indicate ESPN knows it royally screwed up with the Harlow decision.

The GameDay formula is simple.

Choosing the guest picker for GameDay should be borderline impossible to screw up. Find a famous person tied to a state or program and pick them. See, not hard at all? Powell went to Texas and Combs went to Appalachian State for a time.

They both make sense as GameDay guest pickers. Harlow is from Kentucky and had zero ties to Notre Dame or Ohio, and he was just so damn cringe.

Let's just say @jackharlow's strategy for GameDay picks is a little unconventional … we love it tho 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uIde23p46a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022

Furthermore, Combs sings about and represents a lifestyle your average football fan embraces. He’s all about cold beer, chasing women, having a good time and rocking out. If that doesn’t sum up your average college football fan, I don’t know what does.

Let’s hope like hell GameDay continues to pick solid options because a repeat of a Harlow situation might doom the show for the year.