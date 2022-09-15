Appalachian State students have a major incentive to get creative with College GameDay signs.

The Mountaineers host Troy this Saturday, and College GameDay will be in attendance after App. State pulled off a shocking upset over A&M.

As we all know, signs are a huge part of GameDay, and the school announced the student with the most creative sign Saturday will earn a full scholarship for a year.

Yes, you read that correctly. The student with the best GameDay sign will get a full ride for a year.

Appalachian State hosts College GameDay Saturday for the Troy game. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Appalachian State looks to hook one student up with a major prize.

Generally speaking, the entire point of going to GameDay is to crush a few beers beforehand, come up with an insulting sign and then get the day going ahead of a major matchup.

Now, the Mountaineers are going to hand out a full ride for a year. If that doesn’t light a fire under you to get creative, nothing will.

How much is this prize worth? Tuition and fees for an in-state student is $7,950 and it’s $23,954 for an out-of-state student. That’s a lot of money no matter who you are.

Appalachian State offers a full ride for the best College GameDay sign. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Preemptive props to the lucky person who gets their tuition bill picked up for a year. Get after it, kids!