Anthony Rendon Won’t Face Criminal Charges After Fan Altercation

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will not face criminal charges after getting into a confrontation with an Oakland Athletics fan that resulted in him grabbing the fan’s jersey.

Video went viral after an Athletics fan began chirping away at Rendon and others after the A’s defeated the Angels 2-1. Most of the Angels players just meandered their way back through the dugout. But Rendon wasn’t having any of it after one fan called him a “bitch.”

Tough words from an A’s fan whose team literally has animals running around its broadcast booths and is doing anything they can to get the hell out of Oakland.

“What did you say? Yeah, you called me a b—h, huh?” Anthony Rendon can be heard saying in the video before telling the fan to get his “bitch ass out of here.” Rendon then took a swipe at the fan’s head but missed.

The Oakland Police Department told TMZ on Thursday that it had closed the investigation after the fan never came forward.

Essentially, it’s not to say that Rendon didn’t do anything wrong, it’s that the the time limit had expired for the A’s fan to file a complaint. Probably because he looked like a drunk idiot and thought he could mouth-off without Rendon doing anything. Talk about a “that escalated quickly” moment!

Major League Baseball already suspended Rendon for four games and fined him for the incident.

As for the star third baseman, he is currently focusing on returning to the team next week after recovering from a groin injury. The Angels are 30-28 on the season and are in 4th place in the AL West.