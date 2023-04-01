Anthony Rendon Fan Altercation: New Video Emerges; Angels Players Reportedly Meet About Incident

Videos by OutKick

Opening day for the Los Angeles Angels and Anthony Rendon didn’t go quite as expected.

The Angels lost to the Oakland A’s 2-1 and Rendon went 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Things went much worse from there.

After the game, Rendon went over to an A’s fan who’d apparently been heckling the star third baseman. Rendon grabbed him by the shirt, accused the fan of calling him a “b****,” and then took a swing at the fan, which missed.

READ: ANGELS INFIELDER ANTHONY RENDON GRABS ATHLETICS FAN, SWINGS AND MISSES, IN VIDEO POSTED TO TWITTER; MLB INVESTIGATING

For the usually mild-mannered Rendon, this was a stunning lack of self control.

The Angels were off Friday, meaning that Saturday provides the first opportunity for Rendon to address the incident to his teammates and the media. Before speaking publicly, the Angels reportedly closed their clubhouse so he could address the team privately. The A’s host the Angels at 4 p.m. ET.

Before Rendon could make any public remarks, a new angle emerged of the altercation showing more context to how the incident unfolded. And it doesn’t make Rendon look any better.

The fan is clearly visible leaning over to yell at Angels players as they walk by, with most ignoring it. Rendon, however, gets past the fan, seems to realize what he heard, stops, and motions for the fan to come to him.

This angle clearly shows Rendon seeking out the fan, which could make any potential MLB punishment substantially worse.

TEMPE, ARIZONA – MARCH 09: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels walks across the field in the third inning against Team USA during a spring training exhibition game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Rendon Shows Surprising Thin Skin

Professional athletes are frequently subject to heckling from opposing fans.

But it’s incumbent on them to ignore it, especially when it comes to physical contact with spectators. Had the roles been reversed, where the fan grabbed Rendon, they’d likely be subject to a lifetime ban, among other penalties.

It’s clear from the new angle that the fan was yelling at all the Angels players, with most walking by, ignoring it.

Rendon though, stopped and made a point to grab the fan by the shirt.

It’s a bizarre, stunning lack of professionalism that could lead to a suspension and hefty fine. And it’s especially inexcusable in the era of camera phones and social media. He’d have to know that any confrontation would immediately be recorded and posted.

Rendon is expected to speak to the media after the closed door team meeting, which could provide some answers on what exactly he was thinking.