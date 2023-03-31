Angels Infielder Anthony Rendon Grabs Athletics Fan, Swings And Misses, In Video Posted To Twitter

Videos by OutKick

A video has surfaced that appears to show Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon throwing a punch at an Oakland Athletics fan, but missing.

The Twitter account for the LA sports radio show Petros And Money posted the clip, which shows Rendon grabbing a fan wearing an A’s hat and yelling at him for allegedly calling him a “bitch.”

The video shows Rendon asking the fan what he said while holding him by the shirt. After a brief exchange, Rendon then used the same hand with which he was holding the fan to take a swing at the fan.

Rendon’s teammates, including Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, walk by during the altercation. It appears to take place in the dugout as the players head into the clubhouse.

The incident appears to have come after the Angels‘ 2-1 opening-day loss to the A’s.

Having just watched Rendon go 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, Angels fans are used to seeing him whiff.

Just not normally like this.

According to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, the team does not have a comment on the incident for the time being. He also added that Rendon will address it on Saturday.

The Angels say they currently have no comment on this incident from last night, but Anthony Rendon is prepared to address it tomorrow, at the latest. The Angels are off today. https://t.co/BsRNStZz8K — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 31, 2023

The Angels had a day off Friday when the video started making the rounds.

However, MLB issued a brief comment to The Athletic’s Sam Blum saying that the league is aware of the incident.

From an MLB spokesman to @TheAthletic on the Anthony Rendon situation:



“We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter.” — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 31, 2023

Additionally, The San Francisco Standard is reporting that the Oakland Police Department is not investigating the incident, adding that no police report had been made.

