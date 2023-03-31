Hunter Renfroe Gets His Catch Of The Year Nominee In Early This Season

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe wasn’t going to waste any time throwing down a highlight reel catch.

Even better, the catch saved him from ending up on the blooper reel instead.

It happened on. opening day with the Angels up the coast in Oakland.

A’s second baseman Jace Peterson turned on the 2-0 offering and lined it into right field. After initially misjudging it. Renfroe got on his horse, then threw his glove up for a jaw-dropping no-look catch.

Hunter Renfroe, No Look Catch. 🫣



When you impress Shohei, you've done something. pic.twitter.com/7JH3oO2yAO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2023

Ohtani certainly liked what he saw.

Now, losing the season opener 2-1? He probably didn’t like that as much.

When the ball was hit and Renfroe started to come in for it, all I heard in my head was my Little League coach screaming “First step is always back!” at me.

I still hear that in my sleep sometimes.

Had Renfroe missed that one he would’ve had someone saying the same thing and it’d be stuck in his head for years to come.

Fortunately for him, he threw that glove up and won’t have to worry about it. It was an unorthodox approach, but damn, if it didn’t get the job done.

He’s got 161 more games to try to top that catch, with the first opportunity coming on Saturday against the A’s once again.

