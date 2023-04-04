Angels’ Anthony Rendon Multi-Game Suspension Can Make Alabama’s Brandon Miller Blush

Videos by OutKick

We’ve got baseball players having small dust-ups with fans receiving steeper suspensions than Alabama’s Brandon Miller … so be it.

After instigating an altercation with an Oakland A’s fan on Saturday, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, 32, was hit with a multi-game suspension by MLB on Monday, reported Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher.

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Rendon grabbed the fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails and exchanged heated words. The Angels player also took a swipe at the fan’s face. The player alleged that the fan taunted him to his face, prompting the heated reaction from Rendon.

WATCH:

Rendon appealed the decision, which reduced his game total from five to four games. He will begin serving his suspension Monday as the Angels (2-1) take on the Seattle Mariners (1-3).

Anthony Rendon will be able to return for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday (April 8).

Anthony Rendon did appeal his suspension and has already had it reduced to 4 games. He is going to serve it starting tonight.



Rendon said he talked to the fan today and they apologized to each other. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 3, 2023

Despite having spoken with the fan after the altercation and made peace, Rendon will still face a harsher suspension than the crazy case in Tuscaloosa where star Crimson Tide guard Brandon Miller delivered a gun to a murder site.

One woman, 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris (mother of one), died as a result of Miller’s teammate, Darius Miles shooting her dead.

The treatment for a guy like Anthony Rendon, a player in a low-level sports market, compared to that of the nation’s top college basketball player in Miller is shockingly different.

Keep in mind that Miller (a projected top-3 NBA Draft pick) didn’t miss a single game stemming from his involvement.

But hey, Alabama and Nate Oats did their research …