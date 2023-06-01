Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese has quickly become one of the biggest, if not the biggest name in women’s basketball. The former five-star forward helped lead LSU to a national championship in her first year with the program and did so in boisterous fashion.

As the clock wound down on a blowout win over Iowa, Reese turned to Caitlin Clark and hit her with John Cena’s famous “you can’t see me” hand gesture. It was vicious.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

Unfortunately, immediately after the game, the focus was not on the Tigers celebrating the program’s first national title. Most of the conversation was about Reese’s gesture. A controversy began.

Although the narrative to come from the game was unfortunate, in a lot of ways, it was really good for the sport. The game itself was not particularly exciting, and Reese’s gesture kept the conversation going around women’s college hoops. Clay Travis was among those who made that point as well.

Ultimately, Clark did not take issue with Reese’s taunting, so neither should you.

Angel Reese doesn’t care about the noise.

In the wake of her national championship and new-found stardom, Reese has not been shy. She talks her talk, and walks her walk.

There have been people who are quick to call it “Angel Reese’s 15 minutes of fame,” but they would be woefully incorrect and out of touch. Reese has parlayed her on-court achievements and antics into tangible financial success.

Name, Image and Likeness allows athletes to profit from their personal brands. Reese’s personal brand has skyrocketed in the last two(ish) months.

She boasts 2.1 million followers on TikTok and two million followers on Instagram. Her ‘Bayou Barbie’ merchandise is turning a huge profit. She flexed a brand-new Mercedes Benz for her 21st birthday. She is set to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and continues to partner with big-name companies through NIL.

Things don’t get much better than that for a 21-year-old college athlete. But they do…

Angel Reese is getting that soda money!

Pepsi rebranded Sierra Mist to Starry back in January. Its most recent commercial features Reese, Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Williamson calls out Reese for drinking his Starry. Reese hits him with the “you can’t see me!”

Financial details of Reese’s appearance in the ad are not made public, but if she’s Starry-ing alongside Williamson and Towns, it’s probably a nice payday. You can’t see her!