Caitlin Clark Declines Jill Biden’s Awkward Invitation To White House, Says Angel Reese Criticism Is Too Much

Videos by OutKick

Jill Biden pandered so hard that it backfired on her.

The White House proved just how out of touch they are after suggesting an invite for both teams from the women’s basketball championship game on Sunday between LSU and Iowa.

It was a slap in the face to not only the essence of competition but also to the victorious athletes on LSU’s team and the American tradition of inviting the winners to 1600 Penn.

As is custom, the winner of most major American sporting events (e.g., Super Bowl, NBA Finals, NCAA championships) tends to be invited to the White House to celebrate the historic occasion.

Alexis Morris #45 of the LSU Lady Tigers defends against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After Kim Mulkey‘s LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday at the women’s national championship game, First Lady Jill Biden proposed that both teams should be invited to the White House to celebrate not just the winner, but the moment.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” said Jill Biden.

Dr. Jill Biden Proposes Terrible Idea, Everyone Involved Disagrees

It was a touching suggestion but anyone in their right mind rejected the idea, including Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Appearing for an interview on ESPN early Tuesday, the Hawkeyes star and undisputed best player in women’s college hoops discussed Jill Biden’s ridiculous proposal and touched on the Angel Reese controversy stemming from Sunday’s game.

Clark awkwardly pointed out that runner-ups are not intended to be celebrated on the same level as the winner and to let the Lady Tigers enjoy their national title win with a solo trip.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them,” Clark told ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.”

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them."



—Caitlin Clark on if Iowa should join LSU at the White House (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/M35mGY8oPp — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

Clark also commented on the outrage against LSU’s Reese for taunting her and the Iowa team, noting that the reaction has been overblown.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all."



Caitlin Clark said she thought Angel Reese received too much backlash for her celebrations during the championship game. (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/i8tZyO8bai — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

Clark isn’t the only one that disagreed with Jill Biden’s idea. Angel Reese also ripped Dr. Jill for suggesting the Iowa team tag along. By the sounds of it, Reese wanted nothing to do with Jill Biden’s participation trophy for Iowa.

Forgive the Bidens for pandering; they know not what they do.